Sunday, March 23, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Two-day bank strike called off

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 22: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBO) Meghalaya State Unit on Saturday informed that the proposed 48-hour nationwide bank workers’ strike from March 23 has been deferred until further notice.
UFBO Meghalaya State Unit convener, Wanraplang Mawroh said the strike was called off on Friday following assurances from the Finance Ministry and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) over their demands.
As per agency reports, the Ministry of Finance and the IBA assured the union that they would deliberate on the demands raised by the workers, which prompted the cancellation of the two-day strike.

Previous article
Mobility challenge for differently-abled in city
Next article
State likely to experience rainfall in coming days
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Political leaders failed to protect rights of indigenous people: KSU

Union says it has taken up issues since 1979 to safeguard and protect the interest of the Khasis...
MEGHALAYA

Senior teachers reluctant to take on Acting VC’s role

By Our Reporter Shillong, March 22: The NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the KSU NEHU Unit have expressed concerns...
MEGHALAYA

Shukla reaches out to teachers, promises resolution of issues

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 22: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla on Saturday reached out...
MEGHALAYA

All 22 students from M’laya discharged from hospital

Food poisoning case By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 22: A total of 29 students, including 22 from Meghalaya and seven...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Political leaders failed to protect rights of indigenous people: KSU

MEGHALAYA 0
Union says it has taken up issues since 1979...

Senior teachers reluctant to take on Acting VC’s role

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, March 22: The NEHU Students’ Union...

Shukla reaches out to teachers, promises resolution of issues

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 22: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU)...
Load more

Popular news

Political leaders failed to protect rights of indigenous people: KSU

MEGHALAYA 0
Union says it has taken up issues since 1979...

Senior teachers reluctant to take on Acting VC’s role

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, March 22: The NEHU Students’ Union...

Shukla reaches out to teachers, promises resolution of issues

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 22: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU)...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge