Two-day bank strike called off

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 22: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBO) Meghalaya State Unit on Saturday informed that the proposed 48-hour nationwide bank workers’ strike from March 23 has been deferred until further notice.

UFBO Meghalaya State Unit convener, Wanraplang Mawroh said the strike was called off on Friday following assurances from the Finance Ministry and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) over their demands.

As per agency reports, the Ministry of Finance and the IBA assured the union that they would deliberate on the demands raised by the workers, which prompted the cancellation of the two-day strike.