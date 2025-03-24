Rain, hailstorm snap trees, electric wires across city

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 23: Shillong and its neighbouring areas experienced heavy rain, hailstones, and wind on Sunday afternoon, leading to the uprooting of electric wires and tree branches.

The hailstorm transformed many parts of Shillong, Mawiong and Umiam into a winter wonderland with hail-clad roads and rooftops. Trees and high-tension wires snapped on the main FCI Road at Mawlai, causing power outages in many areas of Mawlai Mawroh, Nongmali, Mawlai Pata, and Kynton Massar.

Restoration work was taken up immediately, with workers making attempts to restore power supply between the 11 KV Mawroh and PHE feeders from Lumjingshai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted wet weather conditions in Meghalaya over the next few days, with scattered to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

The state is expected to experience moderate rainfall due to prevailing weather systems. Thunderstorms with lightning and winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely across Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next 3-4 days.

Heavy rainfall is also anticipated in isolated places within Meghalaya, especially in the eastern and southern parts of the state.