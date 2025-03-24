Want railways but don’t want law-and-order problems: CM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 23: The MDA 2.0 Government seems to be caught between the devil and the deep blue sea on the contentious issue of railway projects. On one hand, the government wants to introduce railways in Khasi-Jaintia Hills to bring about economic development, while on the other hand it risks compromising the law-and-order situation in the state with the anti-railway groups ready to go to any extent to thwart any attempt by the state or the Centre to push the project forward.

Speaking at the Network18 Group India Diamond States Summit, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday reiterated that railway expansion remains a crucial developmental goal, but warned that pushing ahead without public approval would not only trigger law-and-order issues but could also derail the broader vision for development.

He warned that if the railway project is brought against the will of the people or without taking them into confidence, there will be problems, and the vision for development will face difficulties.

He stated that the state’s community-based system makes railway expansion more complex, as land ownership belongs to the public and is governed by traditional systems. The second problem according to him is the concern over illegal immigration and identity protection.

“A lot of discussions have taken place, but we have not reached a solution. Until we find a solution, there will be stiff resistance. However, I believe that with continuous dialogue and by taking everyone on board, we will be able to move forward,” he said.

Sangma also highlighted the need for protective measures such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and other local laws to regulate the entry of outsiders.

He pointed out that concerns about outsiders settling in the state and taking away employment opportunities were not unique to Meghalaya.

“This issue has been there for many years. It is not just our state—every state has concerns about identity and that people from outside will come in and take jobs meant for the local youth,” he said.

He acknowledged that demographic change was a key factor in the issue, but also highlighted existing safeguards like the Meghalaya Land Transfer Act, which restricts non-locals from purchasing land and offers some degree of protection.