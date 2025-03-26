Expert tells M’laya to focus its energy on data centres

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 25: The Northeast has immense potential for economic growth, but unlocking it requires a digital revolution, according to Nivruti Rai, MD and CEO of Invest India. Highlighting the need for advanced infrastructure, she stressed that India must “10x its capability of data centres” to drive investment, enhance tourism, and support industries in the region.

Rai was in city to attend the inaugural 7th Act East Business Show in Shillong, on Tuesday.

She spoke about how data centres have also made their way into Northeastern states like Tripura and Assam; the next destination should be Meghalaya, she remarked.

“Unless we build data centres, further development in many areas will be challenging. Every state needs political and bureaucratic support, and in Meghalaya, we see a lot of enthusiasm from leaders and officials,” Rai said. She emphasised that digital expansion could create strong returns on investment while opening new avenues for businesses.

Rai also pointed out that storytelling is key to showcasing the Northeast as a major tourism hub. With better digital infrastructure, the region can market its rich cultural and natural heritage more effectively on a global scale.