NEEPCO hands over ambulance to city school

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 25: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) on Tuesday handed over an ambulance to Asha School of the 58 GTC, Happy Valley.

This initiative is part of NEEPCO’s commitment to supporting education and fostering a sustainable future for the students. The corporation aims to contribute to the school’s efforts in empowering young minds and providing better opportunities for growth.

During the programme, NEEPCO General Manager (HR) Corporate Social Responsibility, Elbin Deepika Doley, officially handed over the ambulance to Ipsita Ghosh, principal of Asha School.

The event was attended by 101 Area General Officer Commanding, Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, and NEEPCO Director (Personnel), Retired Major Rajesh Kumar Jha.

Speaking on the occasion, Jha expressed NEEPCO’s commitment to being part of Asha School’s transformational journey.

He emphasised that the organisation aims to institutionalise its relationship with the school and assured that this would not be a one-time initiative. He also revealed plans for future projects to benefit the school.

A highlight of the event was a heartfelt performance of ‘We Are the World, We Are the Children’ by the students of Asha School.