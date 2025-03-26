Wednesday, March 26, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NEEPCO hands over ambulance to city school

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 25: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) on Tuesday handed over an ambulance to Asha School of the 58 GTC, Happy Valley.
This initiative is part of NEEPCO’s commitment to supporting education and fostering a sustainable future for the students. The corporation aims to contribute to the school’s efforts in empowering young minds and providing better opportunities for growth.
During the programme, NEEPCO General Manager (HR) Corporate Social Responsibility, Elbin Deepika Doley, officially handed over the ambulance to Ipsita Ghosh, principal of Asha School.
The event was attended by 101 Area General Officer Commanding, Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, and NEEPCO Director (Personnel), Retired Major Rajesh Kumar Jha.
Speaking on the occasion, Jha expressed NEEPCO’s commitment to being part of Asha School’s transformational journey.
He emphasised that the organisation aims to institutionalise its relationship with the school and assured that this would not be a one-time initiative. He also revealed plans for future projects to benefit the school.
A highlight of the event was a heartfelt performance of ‘We Are the World, We Are the Children’ by the students of Asha School.

Previous article
NERIM Law College wins moot court competition
Next article
NIFT holds Craft Bazaar to promote local artisans
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Aerial survey finds 1.92 lakh MT of illegal coal in 4 dists

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: More than 1.92 lakh metric tonnes of illegal coal have been detected in...
MEGHALAYA

VPP MP seeks NEHU VC’s removal in Parl

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 25:The longtime absentee Vice Chancellor of NEHU, Prof PS Shukla, got another shocker...
MEGHALAYA

NTA shifts CUET centres to Shillong after CM intervention

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has shifted the CUET examination centres for many...
MEGHALAYA

State showcases potential at 7th Act East Biz Show amid investment policy concern

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: Amid ongoing debates over the investment policy, the Meghalaya government has made a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Aerial survey finds 1.92 lakh MT of illegal coal in 4 dists

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: More than 1.92 lakh...

VPP MP seeks NEHU VC’s removal in Parl

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 25:The longtime absentee Vice...

NTA shifts CUET centres to Shillong after CM intervention

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: The National Testing Agency...
Load more

Popular news

Aerial survey finds 1.92 lakh MT of illegal coal in 4 dists

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: More than 1.92 lakh...

VPP MP seeks NEHU VC’s removal in Parl

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 25:The longtime absentee Vice...

NTA shifts CUET centres to Shillong after CM intervention

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: The National Testing Agency...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge