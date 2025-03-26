NIFT holds Craft Bazaar to promote local artisans

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 25: NIFT Shillong inaugurated its two-day Craft Bazaar at Anton Hall, Laitumkhrah, showcasing the craftsmanship of local artisans through 16 stalls featuring a diverse range of handmade products from across the region.

The event was inaugurated by Regional Director of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), N. Munish Singh, alongside NIFT Shillong Director Shankar Kumar Jha.

In his address, Jha emphasised the significance of the Craft Bazaar in preserving and promoting the rich artistry of the Northeast.

“NIFT Shillong is committed to supporting artisans by providing them with a platform to showcase their work, interact with designers and consumers, and explore market opportunities. This year, we have invited 25 artisans to participate in the event,” he said.

Ahead of the event, an artisan workshop was conducted, where students trained artisans on understanding customer preferences and market demands. This exchange is expected to bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern consumer trends.

The Craft Bazaar, which is open to the public, will conclude on Wednesday. It aims to connect artisans with urban markets while promoting sustainable, made-in-India products.

Applauding the initiative, Singh, who was the chief guest, encouraged artisans to focus on quality, innovation and evolving market trends.

“Northeast India has immense potential in traditional crafts. I urge artisans to use this opportunity to expand their businesses. Fashion and culture go hand in hand, and ICCR is ready to collaborate with NIFT Shillong to take these crafts to global platforms,” he said.

Singh also exhorted the students to integrate traditional elements with contemporary fashion, ensuring that cultural heritage remains relevant in today’s market.