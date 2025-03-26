Wednesday, March 26, 2025
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

Scheme to boost orthodox, specialty teas: 378 Assam tea estates get incentives

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, March 26: The Assam government on Wednesday distributed incentives to the tune of Rs 99 crore among 378 tea estates under four key components of the Assam Tea Industries Special Incentives Scheme (ATISIS).

The four key components of the scheme, aimed at encouraging the production of orthodox and high-quality specialty teas, comprise interest subvention of three percent per annum on working capital loan; Rs 10 per kg subsidy on orthodox or specialty tea production; subsidy of 25 percent of the cost of plant and machinery for orthodox and specialty tea units and agricultural income tax holiday for three years.

The ceremonial distribution of the incentives among the tea estates under the scheme was held at Janata Bhawan here.

The event was graced by the four state ministers, MLAs, senior government officers, besides representatives from the Tea Board of India, six tea associations of Assam and tea gardens.

“The state government is certain that the incentives under ATISIS will significantly benefit the tea industry, ensuring its sustainable growth and global competitiveness,” state minister of industries, commerce and public enterprises Bimal Borah, who attended the distribution ceremony, said.

Apart from boosting production of orthodox and specialty teas, the initiative by the state government is also aimed at ensuring long-term financial stability of the tea industry.

The Assam government has also undertaken several comprehensive measures to support the tea sector, including improvement of healthcare, education, and infrastructure in the tea garden areas.

Notably, Assam tea boasts a 200-year-old legacy and remains the backbone of the state’s economy. The state contributes over 50 percent of India’s total tea production, making it a crucial player in the country’s tea industry.

Previous article
USTM hosts seminar on sociology of health, well-being
Next article
Kynjohlang Rangthong elected Dy Chairman of KHADC
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India successfully flight-tests indigenously-developed vertically-launched Surface-to-Air Missile

New Delhi, March 26: In a boost to India's precision firepower, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)...
INTERNATIONAL

India and China make ‘further progress’ to resume Kailash Manasarovar Yatra: MEA

Beijing, March 26: India and China have made further progress on the modalities to resume Kailash Manasarovar Yatra...
NATIONAL

Centre inks Rs 6,900 cr contracts for advanced artillery gun systems, high mobility vehicles

New Delhi, March 26: In a bid to further to further enhance Indian Army’s operational readiness, the Centre...
NATIONAL

Islamist forces trying to take control in Bangladesh worrying: Former Ambassador

New Delhi, March 26: The way Islamist forces are trying to take control in Bangladesh is concerning, India's...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge