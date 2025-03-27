Thursday, March 27, 2025
India has 284 billionaires with astounding Rs 98 lakh crore wealth: Hurun list

By: Agencies

New Delhi, March 27: India’s billionaire count has grown to 284, with their combined wealth reaching an astounding Rs 98 lakh crore, a new report said on Thursday. The ‘Hurun Global Rich List for 2025’ shows that the country’s wealthiest individuals have seen a 10 per cent rise in their total fortune over the past year.

Mumbai alone has 90 billionaires. India remains strong on the global stage, ranking third in the number of billionaires, behind only the United States and China. The US tops the list with 870 billionaires.

The Hurun report also highlights that 175 Indian billionaires have seen their wealth increase, while 109 either experienced a decline or no change in their fortunes. The average wealth of an Indian billionaire now stands at Rs 34,514 crore.

Additionally, India is home to seven billionaires under the age of 40, primarily from the cities of Bengaluru and Mumbai. On the global front, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recorded the biggest wealth surge, gaining $189 billion over the past year.

The billionaire retained his title as the world’s richest person for the fourth time in five years, becoming the first individual to cross the $400 billion mark. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos followed in second place with a net worth of $266 billion.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg secured a spot in the top three for the first time, driven by strong investor confidence in Meta’s AI and tech advancements. This year’s Hurun list also saw notable names from entertainment, sports, and social media.

Among them were singers Jay-Z, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Paul McCartney. The sports personalities who made it to the billionaire club included Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Floyd Mayweather, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi. Kim Kardashian was the only influencer to feature in the global rankings.

IANS

Previous article
School children must wear helmets while riding two wheelers in Shillong
Next article
Pakistan: Three dead, 21 critically injured in IED blast in Quetta

