Thursday, March 27, 2025
Pakistan: Three dead, 21 critically injured in IED blast in Quetta

By: Agencies

Islamabad, March 27: A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack killed three people and critically injured at least 21 others in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, on Thursday.

Police sources confirmed that the explosives were planted in a motorcycle parked near the Barech Market in Quetta city. Locals said that the blast occurred during busy hours of the day when the market is filled with people and all shops are open.

Barech Market is known for being the biggest market of Iranian products in Quetta and is located near the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Quetta Development Authority park. Security forces cordoned off the area and investigations have been launched into the incident.

Hospital sources confirmed that 21 critically injured people have been brought for medical care. “21 critically injured people have been brought for treatment and two dead bodies have been received at the hospital,” said a hospital official, adding that one of the injured succumbed to the injuries, taking the tally of casualties to three.

The casualties are expected to rise further as hospital sources say the injured are in critical condition. The target of the blast is still being ascertained even as no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, locals at the market confirmed that the blast occurred near a parked police vehicle. Balochistan province has been in the grip of terror attacks targetted at security forces and ethnic violence against people from the Punjab province with banned outfit the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) leading such attacks. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti has condemned the attack, stating that cowardly attacks on unarmed people will not be tolerated.

IANS

