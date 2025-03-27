Thursday, March 27, 2025
School children must wear helmets while riding two wheelers in Shillong

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Mar 27: The Bosco Integrated Development Society (BIDS), in collaboration with the Shillong Traffic Police and students from various colleges, organized an awareness programme on Thursday at Don Bosco Square, Laitumkhrah. The programme emphasized the importance of school children wearing helmets while commuting on two-wheelers.

This initiative followed a recent traffic advisory issued by East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (SP), Vivek Syiem, which made it mandatory for children to wear helmets when commuting on two-wheelers.

During the awareness campaign, BIDS members and students from different colleges of the city distributed pamphlets to parents dropping their children off at school, stressing the importance of helmet safety.

In addition, some helmets were provided to school children who were found without one, while parents were encouraged to purchase helmets to ensure their children’s safety.

Speaking to reporters, Laitumkhrah Traffic Branch in-charge M Myrboh urged parents to ensure their children wear helmets, emphasizing that life is precious and safety should be a priority.

Myrboh expressed concern that many parents were neglecting their children’s safety. He warned that starting Friday, traffic police would begin penalizing parents who fail to comply with the helmet advisory, as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Deep Gurung, BIDS Project Coordinator, commended the East Khasi Hills SP for issuing the advisory. He stressed the need to create awareness among parents about the importance of helmets for their children’s safety, appealing to all Shillong residents to ensure children wear helmets while riding two-wheelers.

Despite the advisory, BIDS Project Director noted that there is still a lack of understanding among some parents regarding their children’s safety. He urged the traffic police to remain vigilant in enforcing helmet use, pointing out that head injuries are a major cause of fatalities in road accidents.

Charemiki Diengdoh, BIDS Civil Society Mobilizing Officer (CSMO), acknowledged some positive changes in public behavior, noting that parents are increasingly ensuring their children wear helmets. Diengdoh called on citizens to take their children’s safety seriously, questioning why parents prioritize their own helmet use but neglect their children’s protection.

