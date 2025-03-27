Thursday, March 27, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Police Reserve to be shifted to NST in decongestion bid

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: As part of efforts to ease congestion in the state capital, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the relocation of the Police Reserve to Tynring, within the New Shillong Township.
A 50-acre site has been earmarked for the new Police Reserve, which will also serve as a corridor between the township’s administrative and knowledge zones.
Announcing the decision, Cabinet Minister and MDA 2.0 Spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh described the relocation as a crucial step in Shillong’s urban planning and decongestion efforts. “This move will not only help decongest the state capital but also create space for further urban development,” Lyngdoh stated. With the Cabinet’s approval, the government will immediately begin work on establishing the new Police Reserve. Lyngdoh emphasised that relocating the facility will free up land for new development projects. “Once the police reserve is moved, the state jail will also be relocated. The Department of Urban Affairs will then assess the best use of the vacated land, keeping in mind the city’s diverse needs,” he added.
When asked about the timeline for the relocation, Lyngdoh confirmed that the process would begin without delay. “The Cabinet’s approval was essential to move forward. Now that it has been granted, we will take all necessary steps to ensure the new police reserve is set up at the earliest,” he said.
Regarding financial aspects, Lyngdoh stated that the relocation is a key component of Shillong’s long-term urban development strategy, aimed at reducing congestion and creating space for essential infrastructure projects in the city centre.

Previous article
USTM chancellor calls on CM in Shillong after release from jail
Next article
NEHUTA raps joining of new Pro-VCs in Shillong, Tura
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Med college on track, assures Ampareen

There were legal challenges, but the state government won the case, giving us full control of the...
MEGHALAYA

Cabinet okays initiatives to boost state’s power sector

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 26: The State Cabinet on Wednesday approved key initiatives under the Revamped Distribution Sector...
MEGHALAYA

CAG unearths financial lapses in KHADC

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 26: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report for the year ending...
REGIONAL

Police personnel try to stop journalists staging a protest against the arrest of reporter Dilwar Hussain Mozumder, outside Guwahati Press Club, on Wednesday

Police personnel try to stop journalists staging a protest against the arrest of reporter Dilwar Hussain Mozumder, outside Guwahati...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Med college on track, assures Ampareen

MEGHALAYA 0
There were legal challenges, but the state government...

Cabinet okays initiatives to boost state’s power sector

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 26: The State Cabinet on...

CAG unearths financial lapses in KHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 26: The Comptroller and Auditor...
Load more

Popular news

Med college on track, assures Ampareen

MEGHALAYA 0
There were legal challenges, but the state government...

Cabinet okays initiatives to boost state’s power sector

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 26: The State Cabinet on...

CAG unearths financial lapses in KHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 26: The Comptroller and Auditor...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge