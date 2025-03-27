Police Reserve to be shifted to NST in decongestion bid

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: As part of efforts to ease congestion in the state capital, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the relocation of the Police Reserve to Tynring, within the New Shillong Township.

A 50-acre site has been earmarked for the new Police Reserve, which will also serve as a corridor between the township’s administrative and knowledge zones.

Announcing the decision, Cabinet Minister and MDA 2.0 Spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh described the relocation as a crucial step in Shillong’s urban planning and decongestion efforts. “This move will not only help decongest the state capital but also create space for further urban development,” Lyngdoh stated. With the Cabinet’s approval, the government will immediately begin work on establishing the new Police Reserve. Lyngdoh emphasised that relocating the facility will free up land for new development projects. “Once the police reserve is moved, the state jail will also be relocated. The Department of Urban Affairs will then assess the best use of the vacated land, keeping in mind the city’s diverse needs,” he added.

When asked about the timeline for the relocation, Lyngdoh confirmed that the process would begin without delay. “The Cabinet’s approval was essential to move forward. Now that it has been granted, we will take all necessary steps to ensure the new police reserve is set up at the earliest,” he said.

Regarding financial aspects, Lyngdoh stated that the relocation is a key component of Shillong’s long-term urban development strategy, aimed at reducing congestion and creating space for essential infrastructure projects in the city centre.