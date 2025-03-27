Organic Testing Unit launched at SFTL, Meghalaya

Shillong, March 27: In a step towards ensuring food safety and promoting the organic produce, the virtual launch of the Organic Testing Unit at State Food Testing Laboratory (SFTL), Meghalaya was facilitated during the Regional Conclave on Food Safety. The initiative aims to enhance food quality monitoring and promote organic standards in the region.

The conclave, held on Thursday , brought together experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss advancements in food safety and organic regulations. Ampareen Lyngdoh, Meghalaya’s Minister of Health & Family Welfare, attended as the Chief Guest and stressed the importance of stringent food safety measures and awareness.

Wadamika Lyngdoh, Commissioner, Food Safety(Technical) stressed the importance of how this molecular unit can now certify organic produce and will be of great help to the farmers who have been long farming without the usage of pesticides and chemicals.

Discussions covered pesticide residue analysis, food safety regulations, and FOSTAC training programs, which have trained thousands of food safety supervisors.

It maybe mentioned that this is the first food safety conference in the Northeast.