Thursday, March 27, 2025
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Organic Testing Unit launched at SFTL, Meghalaya

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, March 27: In a step towards ensuring food safety and promoting the organic produce, the virtual launch of the Organic Testing Unit at  State Food Testing Laboratory (SFTL), Meghalaya was facilitated during the Regional Conclave on Food Safety. The initiative aims to enhance food quality monitoring and promote organic standards in the region.

The conclave, held on Thursday , brought together experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss advancements in food safety and organic regulations. Ampareen Lyngdoh, Meghalaya’s Minister of Health & Family Welfare, attended as the Chief Guest and stressed the importance of stringent food safety measures and awareness.

Wadamika Lyngdoh, Commissioner, Food Safety(Technical) stressed the importance of how this molecular unit can now certify organic produce and will be of great help to the farmers who have been long farming without the usage of pesticides and chemicals.

Discussions covered pesticide residue analysis, food safety regulations, and FOSTAC training programs, which have trained thousands of food safety supervisors.

It maybe mentioned that this is the first food safety conference in the Northeast.

Previous article
Meghalaya govt asks people to register grievances over power bills
Next article
School children must wear helmets while riding two wheelers in Shillong

Related articles

NATIONAL

AFSPA revoked from Dibrugarh district; 3 Assam districts remain under Act’s purview

Guwahati, March 27: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has revoked the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA)...
NATIONAL

Amit Shah welcomes two more groups discarding separatism in J&K

Srinagar, March 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that separatism is breathing its last in...
NATIONAL

Navigating complex geo–political landscape, India and Russia explore new frontiers of cooperation: EAM Jaishankar

Moscow, March 27: India-Russia relationship continues to expand and deepen in the backdrop of a dynamic world order,...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan: Three dead, 21 critically injured in IED blast in Quetta

Islamabad, March 27: A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack killed three people and critically injured at least...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AFSPA revoked from Dibrugarh district; 3 Assam districts remain under Act’s purview

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 27: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs...

Amit Shah welcomes two more groups discarding separatism in J&K

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, March 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said...

Navigating complex geo–political landscape, India and Russia explore new frontiers of cooperation: EAM Jaishankar

NATIONAL 0
Moscow, March 27: India-Russia relationship continues to expand and...
Load more

Popular news

AFSPA revoked from Dibrugarh district; 3 Assam districts remain under Act’s purview

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 27: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs...

Amit Shah welcomes two more groups discarding separatism in J&K

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, March 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said...

Navigating complex geo–political landscape, India and Russia explore new frontiers of cooperation: EAM Jaishankar

NATIONAL 0
Moscow, March 27: India-Russia relationship continues to expand and...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge