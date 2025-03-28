Ampareen for rigid food safety measures

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 27: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday flagged the unhygienic food practices in state, particularly regarding the exposure of meat in open markets, and acknowledged resistance from certain business sectors towards stricter regulations.

Speaking at the first-ever food safety conclave of the Northeast held in Shillong as the chief guest, Lyngdoh pressed for the urgent need for stringent food safety measures.

“A lot of the meat is exposed in the open, which is very worrying,” Lyngdoh said. “We have tried to bring in stringent laws, but due to resistance, our purpose has been largely defeated,” she added.

The conclave brought together experts, policymakers and stakeholders to confer about advancements in food safety regulations and organic farming standards.

A key highlight of the event was the virtual launch of the Organic Testing Unit at the State Food Testing Laboratory (SFTL), Meghalaya. This initiative aims to enhance food quality monitoring and establish organic certification for the region’s produce. The move is expected to greatly benefit farmers who have long practised chemical-free cultivation.

In her address, the health minister further urged the conclave to move beyond mere discussions and produce actionable recommendations. “This should not be one of those fancy conclaves. I want this conclave to come up with solid recommendations,” she said.

Highlighting the broader implications of food safety, Lyngdoh pointed out that one in ten people land in hospitals due to food contamination caused by bacteria, viruses and chemicals. She then called for a pragmatic approach to ensuring food safety. “We do not expect quick results or that everybody will listen to us immediately. The key question is: how best can we supervise, take action, and effectively communicate the importance of food safety,” Lyngdoh said. It is pertinent to note that Meghalaya currently has eight food safety vehicles, and they are stationed at Shillong, Tura, Williamnagar, Jowai, Nongstoin, Nongpoh, Baghmara and Resubelpara. The vehicles are used for testing, awareness and training.

Similarly, the commissionerate has conducted 144 FOSTAC trainings and awareness programmes from 2021-2024 and trained 5,662 food safety supervisors in the state.

During the conclave, Deputy Commissioner of Food Safety (Technical), Wadamika Lyngdoh, underlined the significance of the newly launched molecular unit in certifying organic produce. “This will be of immense help to farmers who have been cultivating without pesticides and chemicals for years,” she noted.

The conclave also addressed crucial topics such as pesticide residue analysis, food safety regulations and the Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) programme, which has trained thousands of food safety supervisors across India.

Food Safety dept cracks down on vendors, urges compliance

Amid growing concerns over food safety, the state’s Food Safety Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement), DBS Mukhim, has been actively working to regulate street food vendors and enforce hygiene standards.

Mukhim informed that 276 food vendors have been registered in two phases so far. However, she noted that many food business operators continue to take food safety lightly despite years of training and awareness programmes. “We have been lenient for many years, educating food vendors about hygiene and regulations. However, public health is our top priority, and we must take action where necessary,” she said.

It was informed that the directorate, in collaboration with the municipal board, has registered around 276 street food vendors across Shillong, but ensuring compliance remains a challenge. “Many vendors are aware of the rules but are still reluctant to follow them. The public must also take responsibility by choosing hygienic food stalls and educating vendors on safe food practices,” Mukhim added.

Beyond street vendors, she stressed that institutions like hostels, orphanages and government schools must register with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for proper oversight.

Citing recent food poisoning incidents, she emphasised the need for vigilance.

“Whenever there is a public event, school function or community feast, organisers must get clearance from the relevant authorities to prevent such tragedies,” she warned.

The Directorate has been conducting checks at fairs and trade events, urging food business operators to comply with safety regulations.

“Our doors are always open for guidance and support, but adherence to safety standards is non-negotiable,” Mukhim asserted.