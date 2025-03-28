Friday, March 28, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Cenotaph desecration: CM assures groups of corrective measures

By: From Our Correspondent



From Our Correspondent

Tura, March 27: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma held a meeting with representatives of various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to address the contentious issue surrounding the demolition of the World War I Cenotaph, assuring corrective measures.
In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, the CSOs stated that the cenotaph, which held immense historical and emotional significance for the Garo tribe, was dismantled without due consultation, triggering widespread outrage and grief. The meeting was held at the CM’s residence in the town of Tura.
During the meeting, the CSOs protested against what has been described as an “unlawful and disrespectful” act that dishonoured the memory of Garo warriors who fought and laid down their lives in World War I as part of the Garo Labour Corps. The representatives of the Mothers’ Union expressed their deep disappointment and anger over the unilateral decision to dismantle the cenotaph without prior consultation with the community. The Mothers’ Union, which is a unit member of the Indigenous Women’s Forum of North East India (IWFNEI) and a part of the Asia Indigenous Peoples Pact (AIPP), has been at the forefront of the movement demanding accountability for this act of cultural desecration.
Following a detailed deliberation, the chief minister assured the delegation that immediate corrective steps would be taken. He confirmed that all activities at the cenotaph site would be put on hold until further notice and committed to forming a new, fair, and inclusive committee within a week to address the matter comprehensively. This committee, he assured, would include representatives from civil society, historians, indigenous leaders, and members of the affected community to ensure that future actions concerning the cenotaph are undertaken with full transparency and consensus. The forum welcomed the chief minister’s assurance, stating that while the damage had already been done, the decision to form a new committee provided hope for justice and rectification. However, the forum also reiterated that those responsible for the unauthorized demolition must be held accountable and concrete measures must be implemented to prevent such incidents in the future.
“The meeting marks a crucial step towards addressing the growing public dissatisfaction over the lack of administrative transparency and cultural sensitivity in handling issues related to indigenous heritage. The CM’s intervention is expected to pave the way for a more just and respectful resolution that upholds the dignity of the Garo Indigenous Tribe and their historical legacy,” felt the forum through a release.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

