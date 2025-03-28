MPCC leaders meet top brass to discuss party’s revival in state

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 27: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) top leadership on Thursday met with the Meghalaya Congress team to seek suggestions on rebuilding the party in the state.

Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Vincent Pala and District Presidents of the Congress in Meghalaya held a detailed meeting with AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to assess the party’s challenges in the state.

According to party sources, the AICC had summoned district presidents from across the country, including the team from Meghalaya, to discuss strategies for revival.

During the meeting, the AICC leadership sought to understand the party’s position in Meghalaya and deliberated on ways to strengthen the organisation at the district level. This interaction followed the party’s recent setback in the KHADC and JHADC elections.

Key figures like PN Syiem and even the candidate backed by Ronnie V Lyngdoh suffered defeats, leaving the once-dominant party with only three seats in JHADC.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that Meghalaya Congress leaders would attend the upcoming AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8-9.

Senior leaders, including Deborah Marak, Wansuk Syiem, Sanjay Das, and the lone Congress MLA, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, are expected to be present at the session.