M’laya reports 20% dip in drug addiction rate

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 27: Meghalaya has recorded a 20% reduction in the drug addiction rate.

The decline has been attributed to the state government’s various interventions including Drug Reduction Elimination & Action Mission (DREAM). The government aims to sustain this momentum during the project’s five-year duration, with targeted efforts to further curb substance abuse.

“DREAM has a full-fledged Mission Director in the personality of FG Kharshiing. We have been proactively pursuing our goals. We are interacting with civil societies and professional health providers,” Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh told reporters on Thursday.

Talking about the impact of these efforts, Lyngdoh noted that the drug addiction rate went down by a little over 20% within just a year and a half because of government interventions and programmes including DREAM and Centre’s support to the de-addiction centres.

The minister said if the state can achieve a 20% reduction per year during the course of next five years, it will be a major success in the fight against substance abuse.

He mentioned that there is a critical shortfall of trained medical professionals, specialising in de-addiction.

“There is a general perception that the government is not doing enough. We don’t lack funds or equipment but trained professionals. You need professionals to run the de-addiction centres.

Some people have this notion that we have the place and the Durbar Shnongs but unless you have professionals, what will the secretary or the Rangbah Shnongs do to deal with addicts?” Lyngdoh said.

He disclosed that DREAM is exploring ways to bring trained personnel from other states. “Francis, as the Mission Director, recently travelled to Kerala which has an army of trained professionals. We are looking at the possibility of engaging them,” he said.

Officials said the state government is committed to tackling drug addiction through sustained interventions, collaborative efforts with experts, and a strategic focussed on addressing gaps in medical expertise.