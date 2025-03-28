KHADC Opp calls for highest budget allocation to youth entrepreneurship

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 27: The Opposition in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has urged the VPP-led Executive Committee (EC) to allocate the largest share of the 2025-2026 budget towards financial assistance for youth entrepreneurship.

During the second day of the KHADC’s budget session, Leader of Opposition Titosstarwell Chyne moved a motion to discuss unemployment, stating that the VPP’s landslide victory was largely driven by its manifesto promises. He noted that only four of the 29 sitting MDCs were re-elected, which surprised many.

“I often ask myself what contributed to the VPP’s historic victory in the KHADC. Ultimately, I concluded that their manifesto played a crucial role in attracting the youth,” Chyne stated.

He recalled that the VPP had pledged on the last page of its manifesto to generate employment opportunities for local youths if it formed the EC in the Council.

Chyne urged the new EC to prioritise budget allocation for youth employment, stressing that supporting entrepreneurship would help fulfil the VPP’s election promises.

In response, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Shemborlang Rynjah raised concerns about providing direct financial assistance without proper guidance. He stressed the importance of technical and professional training before encouraging youth to start businesses.

“It would be a complete waste to suggest that youth start businesses in specific fields without expertise. Such ventures are likely to fail,” Rynjah said.

He also highlighted the shortage of vocational training centres and ITIs, which are crucial for skill development.

Rynjah pointed to the education system as a key contributor to unemployment, stating that many students pursue general degrees in Arts, Commerce and Science, which often do not guarantee sufficient job opportunities.

“Many students are pursuing higher education in general streams such as Arts, Commerce and Science. Unfortunately, even a Master’s Degree in these streams does not guarantee ample opportunities,” he said.

Question on cattle markets causes flutter

The Opposition in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Thursday demanded that Council Chairman Strong Pillar Kharjana expunge a point of order raised by the Executive Member in charge of Building Bye-Laws, Pynkhrawboklin Kharjahrin.

Kharjahrin raised the point of order by submitting that the UDP’s Mariang MDC, Equator L. Nongrang, was permitted to ask a maximum of three questions during the Question Hour.

Nongrang raised a question regarding the total number of cattle markets under the jurisdiction of the council.

Disappointed with Kharjahrin’s point of order, Nongrang stood up and told Kharjana that it was incorrect on the part of the Executive Member to claim he had asked three questions when he had asked two.

HSPDP MDC, Srally Rashir, supported Nongrang, stating that it was improper for Kharjahrin to tell the Chairman how to run the house.

Opposition Leader, Titostarwell Chyne, questioned the justification for the point of order raised by the Executive Member, asserting that every member had the right to raise a point of order if someone had already used up their quota of three questions, as permitted by the rules.

“Why are we trying to make it seem like we are overly familiar with the rules?” Chyne remarked, taking a jibe at Kharjahrin.

Chyne further demanded that the Council Chairman expunge the point of order raised by the Executive Member from the proceedings of the house.

Kharjahrin defended his action, citing Rule 41 of the AD Rules, which allows him to raise a point of order. However, the Council Chairman ruled that the point of order raised by the Executive Member would be expunged from the proceedings.

He clarified that Nongrang had been allowed to ask his full quota of three questions and emphasized that it would not be correct to say that he was being controlled by the Executive Committee.

Earlier, the KHADC’s CEM Shemborlang Rynjah informed the house that there are seven cattle markets under the council’s jurisdiction.