Umiam dam dilemma: Govt looks for long-term solution

SHILLONG, March 27: The Meghalaya government is actively deliberating on the future of the Umiam Bridge and Dam, a critical asset since its commissioning in 1965.

While the recent retrofitting and reconstruction efforts have extended the bridge’s lifespan by another 30 years, discussions are under way to identify long-term solutions, including the development of an alternative route.

Power Minister AT Mondol emphasised the importance of finding a sustainable alternative. “There is a lot of discussions. As per my information, NHIDCL has been entrusted with the task of identifying an alternative route. The DPR is being prepared for the same. The work is ongoing and at a very advanced stage,” the minister said.

“We will be having an alternate bypass. It is necessary because when the bridge was originally constructed in 1965, the vehicle load capacity was significantly lower. Considering the current scenario, where vehicles carry heavier loads, we need a different bridge with an extended load capacity,” he added. There are concerns surrounding the bridge but Mondol said the Power department’s primary focus is on the structural integrity of the Umiam Dam itself.

“We always call it the Umiam Bridge, but the Power Department’s concern is more about the health of the dam. After the renovation work, seepage has been minimised. We have restricted the passage of heavy vehicles solely for the dam’s safety,” Mondal said.

The minister acknowledged the pressing challenge of determining the long-term fate of the bridge once its extended lifespan expires. He highlighted the critical role of the Umiam Reservoir in supporting power generation.

“Umiam Dam supplements water for the 216 MW capacity of the four units of Umiam and also the new Umtru power project near Byrnihat. All the water for these projects comes from the Umiam Reservoir, making this a matter of serious concern. We are discussing it, but as of now, no concrete decision has been taken. Hopefully, deliberations will lead to a resolution. Technology is advancing rapidly, and there may be solutions available to further extend the bridge’s lifespan,” Mondal said.

He stated that there is continuous monitoring to ensure the dam’s safety. “Our personnel are stationed there. We have also deployed police forces,” he added.