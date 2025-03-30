Sunday, March 30, 2025
NATIONAL

Amit Shah to address rally in Bihar's Gopalganj, meet CM Nitish today

Patna, March 30 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and NDA leaders on Sunday to discuss the strategy for the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

His two-day visit also includes inaugurating several development projects and addressing a mega rally in Gopalganj.

The Union Home Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate schemes worth Rs 823 crore for four departments.

He will also distribute micro ATMs to 100 cooperative societies, address 7,000 cooperative societies and inaugurate Mithila’s Makhana processing centre at an event at Bapu Auditorium in Patna.

The Union Home Minister will address a public meeting in Gopalganj, marking his first rally there in 10 years. BJP leaders are expecting over one lakh people from Chapra, Siwan, Motihari, Bettiah, and Gopalganj to attend the leader’s rally.

This rally holds political significance as Gopalganj is the home district of RJD President Lalu Prasad and former CM Rabri Devi.

After the Gopalganj rally, Union Minister Shah will return to Patna and hold a closed-door meeting with CM Nitish and NDA leaders.

Union Minister and LJP(Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan and Union Minister and HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi are also expected to attend this meeting.

The agenda remains undisclosed, but discussions are likely to focus on seat-sharing and election strategy.

On Saturday evening, Union Minister Shah held a closed-door meeting at the BJP office in Patna with senior party leaders.

BJP has already set a target of winning 225 seats in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

According to a senior leader of the BJP, Union Minister Shah has instructed party leaders to prepare a six-month action plan leading up to the elections.

Leaders were asked to gather grassroots-level data and select potential candidates based on their performance and popularity.

He reportedly instructed the BJP leaders to focus on avoiding internal conflicts among NDA allies.

Seat-sharing talks will be held soon with all NDA partners, including CM Nitish’s JD(U).

–IANS

