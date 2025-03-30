Adopt new hobby, develop skills: PM Modi urges kids to utilise summer vacation

New Delhi, March 30 :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday encouraged children to engage in constructive and productive activities during their upcoming summer vacations, emphasising the government’s efforts to provide new learning opportunities.

Addressing the 120th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he urged students to pick up new hobbies and develop their skills during the long summer days.

“During exams, I interact with young friends in Pariksha Pe Charcha. Now, exams are over. Many schools have started preparations for fresh classes. Summer vacation is about to start after this. Children eagerly wait for this time of the year,” he said.

Recalling his childhood, the Prime Minister shared, “I remember my childhood days when my friends and I used to indulge in all sorts of mischief, but at the same time, we always did something constructive and learned new things. The days of summer are long, giving children ample time to do various activities. This is the time to adopt a new hobby and further develop one’s skills. Today, there is no dearth of platforms where children can learn a lot.”

He highlighted technological camps that teach app development and open-source software, as well as courses on the environment, theatre, and leadership.

Encouraging participation in volunteer activities, he added, “Apart from this, you also have the opportunity to join volunteer services going on at many places during these holidays. I have a special request regarding such programmes. If any organisation, school, social institution, or science centre is organising such activities, share it with the hashtag ‘My Holidays’. This will enable children and their parents across the country to access this information.”

PM Modi also mentioned the ‘My Bharat’ special calendar, which has been prepared by the government for summer vacation.

He highlighted initiatives such as the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, ELP at Jan Aushadhi Kendras, and the Ambedkar Jayanti Padyatra.

Urging children and parents to share their experiences using the hashtag ‘Holiday Memories’, he said, “I will try to include your experiences in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat.”

