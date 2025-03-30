Sunday, March 30, 2025
NATIONAL

Festivals show how unity is woven into diversity of India, says PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, March 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised how the multiple festivals celebrated across India reflect the nation’s deep-rooted diversity.

Addressing the 120th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, he extended heartfelt wishes to the citizens on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri and various other festivals, including Eid.

During the broadcast, PM Modi shared messages he received from people across the country, who sent their best wishes for Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Vishu, and the Hindu New Year.

Highlighting the significance of these festivities, he said, “Today and in the next few days, the New Year is starting in different states of our country, and all these messages are about the wishes for the New Year and various festivals. Hence, people have sent me best wishes in different languages.”

Explaining the regional significance of the festivals, the Prime Minister noted, “Today, Ugadi is being celebrated with great pomp in Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Today itself Gudi Padwa is being celebrated in Maharashtra. In different states of our diverse country, Rongali Bihu in Assam, Poila Baisakh in Bengal, and Navreh in Kashmir will be celebrated.”

He further mentioned the upcoming festive season, stating, “Between April 13-15, there will be grand celebrations of festivals in different parts of the country. There is an atmosphere of excitement about this too, and the festival of Eid is also coming. This whole month is filled with festivals. I extend my greetings to the people of the country on these festivals.”

Stressing India’s cultural unity despite its vast diversity, PM Modi remarked, “These festivals of ours may be in different regions, but they show how unity is woven into the diversity of India. We have to continue strengthening this feeling of unity.”

–IANS

Previous article
PM Modi pays tribute to Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi
Next article
Communal tension continues in Bengal’s Mothabari, 57 arrested

Related articles

NATIONAL

Differently-abled charred to death in MP

Bhopal, March 30:In a tragic incident, a 'Divyang' (differently-abled person) was charred to death in Itarsi town of...
NATIONAL

It’s like dream come true: Nagpur residents on PM Modi’s visit

New Delhi, March 30 :Several Nagpur residents expressed immense pride and enthusiasm as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited...
NATIONAL

Centre urges states to take steps to boost financial health of power utilities

Lucknow, March 30: Union Minister of State for Power Yesso Naik on Sunday highlighted the need for measures...
NATIONAL

Police on high alert in TN’s Tirunelveli after attack on Dalit student

Chennai, March 30:Police in Tirunelveli and surrounding districts are on high alert following Tamil Nadu state intelligence inputs...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Differently-abled charred to death in MP

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, March 30:In a tragic incident, a 'Divyang' (differently-abled...

It’s like dream come true: Nagpur residents on PM Modi’s visit

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 30 :Several Nagpur residents expressed immense...

Centre urges states to take steps to boost financial health of power utilities

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, March 30: Union Minister of State for Power...
Load more

Popular news

Differently-abled charred to death in MP

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, March 30:In a tragic incident, a 'Divyang' (differently-abled...

It’s like dream come true: Nagpur residents on PM Modi’s visit

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 30 :Several Nagpur residents expressed immense...

Centre urges states to take steps to boost financial health of power utilities

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, March 30: Union Minister of State for Power...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge