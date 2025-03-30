Sunday, March 30, 2025
NATIONAL

PM Modi pays tribute to Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Nagpur, March 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Deekshabhoomi and paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar where he embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956.

The PM was accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and was welcomed by the Deekshabhoomi president, Bhadant Arya Nagarjuna Shurei Sasai, also known as Sasai.

The Prime Minister offered prayers to Mahatma Buddha.

PM Modi reached Deekshabhoomi after paying tributes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founders at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in the city.

Deekshabhoomi has been a globally known place since last many years. It is the place of transformation of thoughts and actions for millions. Deekshabhoomi is built on the lines of the original Buddhist architecture, a replica of the famous stupa erected by the Great Emperor Asoka at Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh. It is the biggest ever stupa in the Asian Continent. It was inaugurated on December 18, 2001 by the then President of India, K.R. Narayanan.

According to the Deekshabhoomi management, the revival of Buddhism with its originality intact was performed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ashok Vijaya Dashami (October 14, 1956) at this place,e and now it has worldwide recognition.

The memorial was built with the untiring efforts of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti, Nagpur. It is the most sought after religious place of the Buddhist Circuit now and is visited by hundreds everyday. Researchers and academicians come to this place to study the philosophy of the Bhagwan Buddha and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The central memorial has been visited by several dignitaries of national and international significance. It draws a major number of visitors every year, and the congregation sustains a unique example of peace and harmony.

On the Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din, a mega celebration is organised by the Samiti annually.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, in his address to Buddhists, had stated that Nagpur was a homeland of ‘Nag’ people, the ‘Nag’ river at this place was the early settlement of those people. All the Nagas were primarily Buddhists, and in reverence to them, he had chosen this place. He explained in detail the ways of upliftment of life by following the Panchasilas and the Eightfold path preached by the Buddha 2550 years ago.

–IANS

Previous article
‘Inspire us to move forward in nation’s service’, PM Modi pens heartfelt tribute to RSS founders
Next article
Festivals show how unity is woven into diversity of India, says PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Related articles

NATIONAL

Differently-abled charred to death in MP

Bhopal, March 30:In a tragic incident, a 'Divyang' (differently-abled person) was charred to death in Itarsi town of...
NATIONAL

It’s like dream come true: Nagpur residents on PM Modi’s visit

New Delhi, March 30 :Several Nagpur residents expressed immense pride and enthusiasm as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited...
NATIONAL

Centre urges states to take steps to boost financial health of power utilities

Lucknow, March 30: Union Minister of State for Power Yesso Naik on Sunday highlighted the need for measures...
NATIONAL

Police on high alert in TN’s Tirunelveli after attack on Dalit student

Chennai, March 30:Police in Tirunelveli and surrounding districts are on high alert following Tamil Nadu state intelligence inputs...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Differently-abled charred to death in MP

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, March 30:In a tragic incident, a 'Divyang' (differently-abled...

It’s like dream come true: Nagpur residents on PM Modi’s visit

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 30 :Several Nagpur residents expressed immense...

Centre urges states to take steps to boost financial health of power utilities

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, March 30: Union Minister of State for Power...
Load more

Popular news

Differently-abled charred to death in MP

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, March 30:In a tragic incident, a 'Divyang' (differently-abled...

It’s like dream come true: Nagpur residents on PM Modi’s visit

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 30 :Several Nagpur residents expressed immense...

Centre urges states to take steps to boost financial health of power utilities

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, March 30: Union Minister of State for Power...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge