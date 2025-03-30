Sunday, March 30, 2025
‘Inspire us to move forward in nation’s service’, PM Modi pens heartfelt tribute to RSS founders

New Delhi, March 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday after visiting Smruti Mandir in Maharashtra’s Nagpur said the place, which is dedicated to the values of Indian culture and nationalism, inspires people to move forward in the service of the nation.

He said this in a note written by him after paying floral tributes at memorials dedicated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and second sarsanghchalak (chief) M.S. Golwalkar at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Smruti Mandir.

The note written in Hindi and signed by the Prime Minister (loosely translated in English) says, “My heartfelt salutations to the most revered Dr Hedgewar and revered Guruji. I am overwhelmed to visit this Smriti Mandir, which cherishes their memories. This place dedicated to the values of Indian culture, nationalism and organization inspires us to move forward in the service of the nation. The place of these two strong pillars of the Sangh is a source of energy for lakhs of volunteers dedicated to the service of the country. May the glory of Mother Bharati always increase with our efforts.”

This is considered a historic visit, marking the first time a sitting PM has visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. It was PM Modi’s maiden visit as the PM to the RSS HQs situated in the Reshimbagh area in Maharashtra’s second capital, Nagpur.

He had earlier visited Reshimbagh on September 16, 2012, when he came to pay tributes to former RSS chief K. Sudarshan. Again in July 2013, still a Chief Minister then, Modi visited the headquarters for a meeting.

PM Modi was accompanied by the RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, veteran RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and local RSS leaders.

The PM interacted with the RSS chief for a while during his visit.

It is RSS’ tradition that the local leaders welcome any VIP or a dignitary visiting its headquarters, but its chief, Mohan Bhagwat, personally was present and accompanied the Prime Minister.

PM Modi’s visit is important, especially when the RSS recently announced that it would celebrate its centenary year by organising several events for 12 months.

–IANS

