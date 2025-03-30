Sunday, March 30, 2025
Police on high alert in TN’s Tirunelveli after attack on Dalit student

By: Agencies

Chennai, March 30:Police in Tirunelveli and surrounding districts are on high alert following Tamil Nadu state intelligence inputs about potential caste-based violence. The alert follows the brutal attack on a Dalit student, allegedly by members of an intermediary caste, triggering fears of retaliation.

According to Tamil Nadu state police sources, the attack on 17-year-old Devendran, a Class 11 student, took place on March 10. Devendran, the son of daily-wage worker Thanga Ganesh, was en route to his school in Palayamkottai to write an exam when he was dragged out of a bus and assaulted by a group of unidentified assailants. Shockingly, his fingers were chopped off during the attack. Three minors have been detained in connection with the incident.

Devendran’s family believes the attack was in retaliation for a recent Kabaddi match in which he played a crucial role in defeating a team largely comprising members of a dominant caste.

Known as a talented Kabaddi player, Devendran’s performance is said to have sparked animosity. Police sources confirmed that men from an intermediary caste were involved in the attack and noted that caste tensions in the region have previously flared over seemingly minor disputes. Such incidents have often escalated into major clashes, including murders and retaliatory killings.

Despite Tamil Nadu’s long history of progressive social reform inspired by leaders like E.V.R. Periyar, who advocated for the annihilation of caste, certain southern districts remain prone to caste-based violence.

The contrast between this progressive legacy and current realities is stark. In 2024, the districts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi collectively recorded 176 murders — slightly down from 179 in 2023. During the same year, 204 cases were registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in these four districts.

As tensions rise following the assault on Devendran, authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent any escalation.

–IANS

Adopt new hobby, develop skills: PM Modi urges kids to utilise summer vacation
Centre urges states to take steps to boost financial health of power utilities

