Sunday, March 30, 2025
MEGHALAYA

State’s hydropower potential needs tapping soon: Mondal

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 29: State Power Minister AT Mondal underscored the need to tap Meghalaya’s hydropower potential immediately as the run-of-the-river projects come without investment.
“We are open to everything… I feel that we should tap our hydropower potential as soon as possible because we get free power from the run-of-the-river projects without investing a single rupee,” he said.
Stating that the department is currently working on a project, he said, “We are upgrading this project from 3 megawatts to 6 megawatts. We sent the DPR to Rourkela, and they vetted it and said it can be done.”
Mondol, however, said that while the MePGCL takes loans from different agencies to construct the power stations, it could explore sources of funding with zero interest.
He said a central finance assistance scheme offering up to Rs 20 crore at Rs 7 crore per megawatt has been stopped, but all the power ministers of the Northeastern states have flagged the issue with the Union Power Ministry.
“It is being looked into. If it comes, it will be helpful for us for generations,” he said.
Mondal also said MePGCL has prepared 12 DPRs for small hydropower projects. “By this year, we will clear all the windows as far as the 201 MW Leshka Phase 2 is concerned. The only thing is from where the funds will come,” he added.

Previous article
Schoolchildren take part in a painting competition, organised by the Metallica–Sargam Sports & Cultural Club in association with Directorate of Arts and Culture, and YESS!! Meghalaya, in the city on Saturday
Next article
Vehicle density spike: Nearly 50% of state’s vehicles registered in EKH

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

A rescuer looks for survivors of Friday’s earthquake beneath a damaged building in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Saturday. The death toll from a 7.7 magnitude earthquake rose to...

A rescuer looks for survivors of Friday’s earthquake beneath a damaged building in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Saturday. The death toll...
MEGHALAYA

BJP calls out govt for tribal land grabbing

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 29: MDA 2.0 coalition partner BJP is not shy of being a critic of...
MEGHALAYA

State records over 1,500 road mishaps, 854 deaths in 5 yrs

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 29: Meghalaya has witnessed fluctuating road accident trends over the past five years, with...
MEGHALAYA

BJP panel hints at charges of coal illegalities standing true

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 29: The State BJP fact-finding committee investigating allegations of illegal coal mining and transportation...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A rescuer looks for survivors of Friday’s earthquake beneath a damaged building in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Saturday. The death toll from a 7.7 magnitude earthquake rose to...

INTERNATIONAL 0
A rescuer looks for survivors of Friday’s earthquake beneath...

BJP calls out govt for tribal land grabbing

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 29: MDA 2.0 coalition partner...

State records over 1,500 road mishaps, 854 deaths in 5 yrs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 29: Meghalaya has witnessed fluctuating...
Load more

Popular news

A rescuer looks for survivors of Friday’s earthquake beneath a damaged building in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Saturday. The death toll from a 7.7 magnitude earthquake rose to...

INTERNATIONAL 0
A rescuer looks for survivors of Friday’s earthquake beneath...

BJP calls out govt for tribal land grabbing

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 29: MDA 2.0 coalition partner...

State records over 1,500 road mishaps, 854 deaths in 5 yrs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 29: Meghalaya has witnessed fluctuating...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge