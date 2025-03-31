Adelbert’s stout reply to VPP’s show-cause

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 30: Suspended VPP MLA Adelbert Nongrum has maintained a stoic silence after the recent episode of friction with the party leadership. However, The Shillong Times has acquired a copy of Nongrum’s reply to a show-cause notice issued by the party, wherein he has stoutly defended his conduct and statements, asserting that they do not warrant disciplinary action.

In his response to the show-cause notice issued by VPP vice president Kara H Chen on March 3, Nongrum stated that he believes a democratic institution like a political party should accommodate diverse views and opinions, even if they were not initially part of the party’s founding principles.

According to him, when the party chose to expand its membership and operations, it became imperative to embrace new ideas and issues that naturally emerged with the inclusion of new members — just as in his case.

Nongrum maintained that the decision to allot party tickets for the 2025 MDC elections in constituencies under North Shillong MLA constituency was not in accordance with the provisions of the party’s constitution. He pointed out that members of the State Executive Committee had witnessed his strong opposition to and disagreement with the party’s decision. He also recalled that people had questioned him about fielding a candidate from Pynthorumkhrah to contest from Jaiaw constituency and another from Lumdiengiri for the Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah seat.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the procedure, Nongrum stated that he was surprised to receive a show-cause notice for taking a stand — both within the party and publicly — that the procedures laid down in the VPP constitution should be followed. “How can my conduct and statements on this matter be considered anti-party? I cannot quite understand,” he wrote in his reply.

Meanwhile, he asserted that filing an appeal before the High Court of Meghalaya was his constitutional right as an aggrieved legislator and had no involvement with the party from the outset.

“Since this is a constitutional matter and legal proceedings are being handled by me, I saw no requirement for prior consultation with the party. However, in the future, I will take the party into confidence,” Nongrum said.

He further stated that he had joined the VPP with the clear understanding that the issue of the state’s Reservation Policy would be part of the party’s agenda. He had been vocal about this issue in the Assembly and public forums, and he maintained that the party had agreed to adopt it when admitting him. “Hence, my stand on using population demographics as a basis for reservation, delinking academic reservation from job reservation, and ensuring that reservations benefit the truly deprived sections of society should not come as a surprise to the party,” Nongrum said.

He added that his submissions to the Expert Committee on the State Reservation Policy and his introduction of Private Members’ Bills on reservation issues in the Assembly on two occasions should not be viewed as defiance of the party’s authority or as actions taken without consultation.

The suspended VPP MLA further alleged that, in fact, the party itself had violated its agreement with him.

Earlier, in the show-cause notice issued to Nongrum on March 1, the VPP vice president stated that the State Executive Committee had taken note of his public opposition to the party’s decisions regarding the allotment of party tickets for the 2025 MDC elections. “Your statements and conduct directly contradict the party’s principles and decisions, thereby constituting anti-party activities,” the notice stated.

Furthermore, Chen pointed out that Nongrum had, on multiple occasions, acted unilaterally without consulting the party.

According to the VPP president, despite repeated advice and admonitions, Nongrum’s actions undermined the party’s collective decision-making process and were inconsistent with its established protocols.

Meanwhile, the VPP vice president cited Article XII (Dispute Resolution and Disciplinary Action) of the party’s constitution, which states that any member involved in anti-party activities shall face disciplinary action. This includes, but is not limited to, the issuance of a show-cause notice and suspension for a specified period, as determined by the State Executive Committee.

“Additionally, Article III, Clause 6 (Expulsion) stipulates that a member shall be expelled if there is evidence of their involvement in anti-party activities. The principle of natural justice shall be followed in such cases,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the VPP, on March 28, suspended Nongrum, citing anti-party activities.

In a letter to Nongrum, the VPP vice president referred to the show-cause notice and stated that the party had carefully examined his response. “It is observed that your reply, rather than expressing remorse or acknowledging the concerns raised, was defensive, confrontational, and lacked any sign of regret for actions deemed detrimental to the party’s interests,” the letter read.

The VPP further noted that Nongrum’s approach in responding to the notice reflected defiance of party discipline and principles, which could not be overlooked.

Following thorough deliberation, the party found his explanation unsatisfactory and, exercising its authority under Article III, Clause 5 of the VPP Constitution, suspended him for three years with immediate effect.

During this period, Nongrum will cease to hold any position, responsibility, or membership rights within the party and will not represent the VPP in any forum or public platform. He has also been advised to refrain from any actions that could further damage the party’s reputation.