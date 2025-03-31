State stresses need for wider consultation on rail project

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 30: Railways may not be a closed chapter in Meghalaya just yet, as the state government has expressed the need to expand the scope for debate with both pro and anti-railway groups, including those who have yet to take a stance on the issue.

“In the recent Cabinet meeting, there was an informal discussion where a few members felt that we should broaden the debate and not shut down the discussion,” said Cabinet Minister and MDA spokesperson, Paul Lyngdoh.

He added, “Given that opinions on railways vary across districts, the chief minister has assured that he will initiate consultations with all stakeholders. This includes those who oppose railways, those who support them, and those who have yet to take a stand.”

Lyngdoh emphasised the importance of a balanced approach. “We need to adopt a strategy that is sensitive to the demographic structure of the state while also considering the need for economic growth and development,” he said.

“I don’t see this as a bad approach. In fact, we should encourage more debates and interactions because the best ideas emerge through such discussions,” he added.

The Centre has been pushing to connect all state capitals in the Northeast with railways, but railway projects in Meghalaya remain at a standstill due to ongoing opposition.

Efforts to introduce railways to Shillong have faced resistance from groups concerned about unchecked migration in the absence of a robust regulatory mechanism.

Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the Centre had asked the state government to return approximately Rs 270 crore, which had been allocated for land acquisition.

“So, technically, this project will be shut down, and railways will not be a possibility in Shillong,” Sangma had said.

Construction work for the Byrnihat-Shillong railway line has remained stalled since 2016-17 due to opposition from certain pressure groups.

Meanwhile, resistance to a proposed railway line in Jaintia Hills also continues, with pressure groups reiterating that the project will not be allowed without a mechanism to prevent an influx of migrants.

Reportedly, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) had proposed a 180-kilometre broad gauge railway line extending from Chaparmukh Junction in Assam to Jowai in Meghalaya. The route is expected to pass through key locations such as Bhoksong, Rajagaon, Baithalangso, Jengkha, Kherani, and Umrangso.

The state government has maintained that it will not proceed with the railway project if public sentiment is strongly opposed to it.