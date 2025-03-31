Monday, March 31, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Himachal govt faces strong backlash over two proposed hydropower projects in Lahaul-Spiti

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh), March 31: In a move that has triggered strong backlash from local communities in Lahaul-Spiti, the Himachal Pradesh government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government on March 29 this year for the development of two major hydropower projects — Miyar (120 MW) and Seli (400 MW).

This decision, however, has been met with fierce opposition from local people’s organisations who argue that it blatantly disregards the region’s sensitive ecological balance, tribal rights, and public sentiment.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. The projects are aimed at enhancing Telangana’s renewable energy capacity by tapping into Himachal Pradesh’s rich hydropower resources.

However, the move has stirred tensions in the fragile, ecologically-sensitive region of Lahaul-Spiti. Local leaders, under the banner of ‘Lahaul-Spiti Ekta Manch,’ have vowed to launch a massive agitation if the government does not revoke the agreement.

Rigzin Hayrappa, the convener of the forum, expressed strong disapproval, stating, “The Himachal government is determined to wipe out the existence of Lahaul-Spiti. We will not tolerate this. The people are ready for a decisive battle to protect their land, environment, and way of life.”

Representatives from several organisations, including ‘Save Lahaul-Spiti,’ ‘Chanderbhaga Sangharsh Samiti,’ and Spiti Civil Society, have joined the protest. Prominent figures such as B.S. Rana, Prem Chand Katoch, Vikram Katoch, and Prem Lal Yoterpa from ‘Save Lahaul-Spiti’, alongside others like Kunga Bodh, Sachin Merupa, and Ram Gaur, have strongly condemned the government’s decision.

Tenzin Katoch, a key member of the Ekta Manch, emphasised the risks involved: “Lahaul-Spiti is the only district left in Himachal Pradesh where rivers flow freely. The area’s fragile geology makes it unsuitable for large-scale hydropower projects. We don’t want Lahaul-Spiti to become another Uttarakhand or Kinnaur, where such projects have devastated the environment and local livelihoods.”

Tenzin Katoch added, “We will not hesitate to go on hunger strikes and organise sit-ins if the government refuses to reconsider. We believe the Himachal government still has the chance to reverse this decision.” Rigzin Hayrappa warned, “If the government doesn’t cancel the MoU, we will launch a massive movement. Every household in Lahaul-Spiti will stand united to protect our land, rivers, and culture.”

The Opposition has a long history of resisting such projects. In 2007, locals successfully opposed a dam project that threatened to displace several villages. Now, with 14 large projects proposed in the region, activists fear irreversible environmental damage and displacement.

Both projects are expected to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 6,200 crore on the Chenab river and are expected to generate 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. This marks the first-ever collaboration of its kind in the state’s history in efforts to harness its hydropower potential.

IANS

Previous article
Pressure groups decide to revive CoMSO
Next article
India committed to sustainable energy through nuclear power: PM Modi

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

PA Sangma fought for rights of NE people: Meghalaya CM Sangma retorts to Biren Singh

Shillong/Imphal, March 31: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, on Monday said that late P.A. Sangma, former Union...
NATIONAL

India committed to sustainable energy through nuclear power: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated India’s commitment to sustainable energy through nuclear...
MEGHALAYA

Pressure groups decide to revive CoMSO

Shillong, Mar 31: The seven pressure groups from different regions of Meghalaya on Monday decided to revive the...
NATIONAL

Sonowal campaigns for BJP-led alliance ahead of RHAC polls

GUWAHATI, March 31: Union minister and senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal launched a scathing attack on the Congress,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PA Sangma fought for rights of NE people: Meghalaya CM Sangma retorts to Biren Singh

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong/Imphal, March 31: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma,...

India committed to sustainable energy through nuclear power: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Pressure groups decide to revive CoMSO

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Mar 31: The seven pressure groups from different...
Load more

Popular news

PA Sangma fought for rights of NE people: Meghalaya CM Sangma retorts to Biren Singh

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong/Imphal, March 31: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma,...

India committed to sustainable energy through nuclear power: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Pressure groups decide to revive CoMSO

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Mar 31: The seven pressure groups from different...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge