Pressure groups decide to revive CoMSO

Shillong, Mar 31: The seven pressure groups from different regions of Meghalaya on Monday decided to revive the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) to jointly take up issues affecting the State.

The conglomeration to be led by Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) will include that of Achik Progressive Approach (APA), Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC), United Achik Social Economic Justice Forum (UASEJF), Jaintia Students’ Movement (JSM), Confederation of Ri-Bhoi People (CORP), Jaintia National Council (JNC).

Talking to reporters after the meeting which was held at the conference room of ICSSR-NERC Guest house in NEHU, HYC president, Roy Kupar Synrem said that they decided to revive this conglomeration to be able to jointly raise issues affecting the various regions of the State.

He said that this is the first meeting where they have decided to revive CoMSO adding that they will elect the office bearers of the conglomeration in the second meeting which is scheduled to be held in Tura shortly.

The HYC president said that some of the issues which they are planning to take up include the influx problem, proposed amendment of the Sixth Schedule and to impress upon the state government on the need for amending Constitution (Schedule Tribes) Order of 1950.