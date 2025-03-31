Paul underlines efforts in ILP pursuit, defends govt

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 30: In a defensive manoeuvre, the state government has stated that the ILP resolution adopted by the State Assembly reflects the will of the people. While the final decision rests with the Centre, it is essential not only to push for its implementation but also to collectively address the concerns raised by the central government.

Clarifying that the decision on the resolution now lies with the Centre, Cabinet Minister and MDA spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh said, “The Centre has its reservations, citing that the entire state, except for the normal areas, falls under the Sixth Schedule, which already imposes several restrictions on land use.”

“There is also the concern that Meghalaya, being a transit point to several other states in the Northeast, may face logistical challenges in regulating or restricting the movement of people travelling to other parts of the country via Meghalaya,” he added.

Lyngdoh made these remarks in response to concerns about the perceived lack of trust among pro-ILP groups regarding the State government’s efforts to advocate for the demand with the Centre. Referring to the concerns raised by the Centre, he emphasized the importance of not just identifying the problem but also exploring possible solutions. “I believe the approach of leaders should be that of problem solvers. The demand is not just the wish of the government but is reflected in the resolution unanimously adopted by the State Assembly. This means it represents the consensus opinion of the people of Meghalaya, as the 60 MLAs of the State Assembly collectively represent the entire state,” he said.

He further stated, “However, the final decision rests with the central government, and we must continue to push the agenda through persistent persuasion, convincing the Centre, and adequately addressing the concerns they have expressed.”

Highlighting the immediate challenges the state would face if a decision in line with the resolution were to be implemented, he said, “These are concerns that must be addressed effectively. To do so, it is crucial for the concerned groups to provide their feedback, as this will help us build a stronger case in favour of the resolution.”