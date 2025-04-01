Yunus statement on northeastern states offensive, condemnable: Assam CM Sarma

Guwahati, April 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the statement of Bangladesh interim government’s chief advisor Muhammad Yunus regarding the seven states of northeast is offensive and condemnable.

The CM also stated that Yunus’s remark underscores the vulnerability of the “Chicken Neck” corridor of the northeast. Taking to his X handle, CM Sarma wrote, “The statement made by Md Younis of Bangladesh so called interim Government referring to the seven sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access, is offensive and strongly condemnable.”

“This remark underscores the persistent vulnerability narrative associated with India’s strategic “Chicken’s Neck” corridor. Historically, even internal elements within India have dangerously suggested severing this critical passageway to isolate the Northeast from the mainland physically,” he added.

The Chief Minister further mentioned, “Therefore, it is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the Chicken’s Neck corridor. Additionally, exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to mainland India, effectively bypassing the Chicken’s Neck, should be prioritized. Though this may pose significant engineering challenges, it is achievable with determination and innovation. Such provocative statements by Md Younis must not be taken lightly, as they reflect deeper strategic considerations and longstanding agendas.”

Muhammad Yunus advocated for closer economic ties with China during his four-day visit to the country. He proposed that China’s engagement could extend to India’s seven northeastern states, emphasizing that they are landlocked and could benefit from access through Bangladesh. During a high-level roundtable on “sustainable infrastructure and energy” at The Presidential Hotel in Beijing, Yunus highlighted Bangladesh’s unique position as the “only guardian of the ocean” in the region.

He pointed out that India’s northeastern states, collectively called the Seven Sisters, lack direct access to the sea. Yunus suggested that this situation presents a major opportunity, as the region could serve as an extension of the Chinese economy.

India is likely to view any increasing Chinese influence in its neighboring regions with concern, given Bangladesh’s strategic significance. Several locations in Bangladesh are near the Siliguri Corridor, commonly known as the Chicken’s Neck, a narrow strip of land that connects India’s northeastern states to the rest of the country.

IANS