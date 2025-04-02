Wednesday, April 2, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Expert policy on quota to submit report on April 12

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 1: After more than 18 months since its formation, the expert committee tasked with reviewing Meghalaya’s state reservation policy is set to submit its report on April 12.
Confirming this, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang stated that the report will be submitted to him on that date.
The Meghalaya government appointed retired Madhya Pradesh High Court judge, Justice Mool Chand Garg, as the Chairman of the Expert Committee in August 2023 to lead the review process.
The state’s reservation policy, which allocates 40% of seats each to Khasi and Garo tribals, 15% to other backward tribes, and 5% to the open category, was slated for review following demands from various organizations.
The expert committee’s mandate includes studying the current policy, recommending modifications if necessary, and conducting consultations with all stakeholders.

Previous article
Govt temporarily stops liquor licence issuance to monitor biz
Next article
Ampareen told to push for NEHU VC’s ouster

Related articles

REGIONAL

NE leaders flay Bangladesh’s sinister eyes on Seven Sisters

Exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to mainland India, effectively bypassing the Chicken’s Neck, should be...
MEGHALAYA

KSU threatens to halt NEIGRIHMS nurse recruitment

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 1: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Tuesday said it will not allow NEIGRIHMS...
INTERNATIONAL

NDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at earthquake sites, in Myanmar on Tuesday

NDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at earthquake sites, in Myanmar on Tuesday. The NDRF has...
MEGHALAYA

Govt, KHADC may enter deadlock over nominated MDC, say sources

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 1: The Voice of the People Party (VPP)-led Executive Committee (EC) is expected to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NE leaders flay Bangladesh’s sinister eyes on Seven Sisters

REGIONAL 0
Exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to...

KSU threatens to halt NEIGRIHMS nurse recruitment

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 1: The Khasi Students’ Union...

NDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at earthquake sites, in Myanmar on Tuesday

INTERNATIONAL 0
NDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at...
Load more

Popular news

NE leaders flay Bangladesh’s sinister eyes on Seven Sisters

REGIONAL 0
Exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to...

KSU threatens to halt NEIGRIHMS nurse recruitment

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 1: The Khasi Students’ Union...

NDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at earthquake sites, in Myanmar on Tuesday

INTERNATIONAL 0
NDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge