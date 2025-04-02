Expert policy on quota to submit report on April 12

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 1: After more than 18 months since its formation, the expert committee tasked with reviewing Meghalaya’s state reservation policy is set to submit its report on April 12.

Confirming this, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang stated that the report will be submitted to him on that date.

The Meghalaya government appointed retired Madhya Pradesh High Court judge, Justice Mool Chand Garg, as the Chairman of the Expert Committee in August 2023 to lead the review process.

The state’s reservation policy, which allocates 40% of seats each to Khasi and Garo tribals, 15% to other backward tribes, and 5% to the open category, was slated for review following demands from various organizations.

The expert committee’s mandate includes studying the current policy, recommending modifications if necessary, and conducting consultations with all stakeholders.