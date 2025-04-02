Wednesday, April 2, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Govt temporarily stops liquor licence issuance to monitor biz

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 1: The Meghalaya government has temporarily halted the issuance of licences for opening liquor retail shops in Shillong.
Disclosing this on Tuesday, Excise Minister Kyrmen Shylla said the government wants to monitor and study the liquor business. There are several wine shops, located close to educational institutions and places of worship.
“We want to see where these IMFL retail shops are located. We may have to increase their number,” he said.
Stating that a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the local headman is the most important prerequisite for opening a liquor outlet, Shylla said licences are issued only after an applicant has obtained an NOC. He said the government is required to follow procedures.
The minister assured that the government will work out a mechanism to ensure that no new wine shop comes up in close proximity of educational institutions and places of worship.
He said the government will not be able to relocate the existing wine shops if they are located near educational institutions and places of worship.
Asked about the dozens of wine shops located along the stretch from Polo to Nongmensong, Shylla said complaints were received from the wine shops only which said their sales have gone down due to the presence of a number of liquor shops in the area. “We will study the matter and come up with a new mechanism. However, we cannot relocate the existing ones until they themselves want to relocate,” he stated.

