KSU to observe National Awakening Day Movement Day tomorrow

Shillong, April 2: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) will observe annual National Awakening Movement Day (Sngi Kyrsiew Ri) at Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills on Thursday.

The KSU East Jaintia Hills District Unit (EJHDU) will organise an annual procession from the football ground at Dkhiah West till life-size statue of U Kiang Nangbah at Khliehriat. After the procession, the KSU will be holding a public rally at 1pm.

4th April is observed as Khasi National Awakening Day to commemorate the day when freedom fighter U Tirot Sing waged a war against the Britishers on April 4, 1829.