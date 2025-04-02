Panchayat elections in two phases across 27 Assam districts

Guwahati, April 2: Panchayat elections in Assam will be held in two phases – on May 2 and May 7, 2025 – across 27 districts, the State Election Commission, Assam, announced on Wednesday.

“The panchayat elections will be conducted across 14 districts in Upper Assam and Barak Valley in the first phase on May 2, 2025, and across 13 districts of Lower Assam areas in the second phase on May 7, 2025,” State Election Commissioner, Assam, Alok Kumar announced during a media conference here.

In the first phase, the polls will be conducted in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi districts.

In the second phase, the polls will be conducted in Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon and Darrang districts.

As many as 18036682 electors (9071264 male voters; 8965010 female voters and 408 other voters) will be eligible to cast their votes. The number of electors this year has increased by 13.27 percent from the panchayat polls in 2018 when there were 15641456 voters.

“In the last panchayat elections, there was a gap of about six lakh voters in the number of male and female voters. However, this time, the gap is less than one percent,” Kumar said.

The polls will be held across 25007 polling centres between 7.30am to 4.30pm during both phases. As many as 1,20,000 polling personnel will be deployed for the two-phase polls.

The counting of votes for both phases will be held on May 11, 2025. The counting will begin from 8am till completion of the process.

“The last date of filing of nominations for both phases of the polls has been scheduled between 11 am and 3pm on April 11, 2025, while the scrutiny of nomination papers would take place from 10.30am on April 12, 2025,” the State Election Commissioner said.

The list of validly nominated candidates will be published on April 12, 2025. The date for withdrawal of candidatures has been scheduled up to 3pm on April 17, 2025.

The list of contesting candidates will be published after 3pm on April 17, 2025.

The date of repoll, if any, has been scheduled on May 4, 2025 for the first phase, and on May 9, 2025 for the second phase.

“The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into force immediately in the respective areas covered by the panchayat polls in the state,” the State Election Commissioner said on Wednesday evening.