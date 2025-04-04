Friday, April 4, 2025
Art remains immortal: Assam CM condoles death of legendary actor Manoj Kumar

By: Agencies

Date:

Guwahati, April 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday condoled the death of ace Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar and asserted that art remains immortal. Taking to X, Sarma mentioned, “Even today, Manoj Kumar ji’s films inspire countrymen and fill them with energy to dream new dreams.

Many of my childhood memories are associated with the songs of his films.” “Whether an artist lives or not, his art remains immortal. Om Shanti,” he further mentioned in the X post. Veteran actor and film-maker Manoj Kumar breathed his last on Friday at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

He was 87. Reportedly, the medical reports reveal that Manoj Kumar’s death was caused by cardiogenic shock resulting from an acute myocardial infarction, a severe heart attack. The reports also indicated that he had been struggling with decompensated liver cirrhosis in recent months, which had worsened his health.

The legendary actor was admitted to the hospital on February 21 when his health deteriorated. Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, said in an official statement, “Veteran actor Shri Manoj Kumar ji passed away peacefully at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital early this morning at around 3:30 am, due to age-related health issues.

He had been hospitalised for the past few weeks.” Following the news of his passing, tributes quickly flooded in from celebrities, politicians, and fans alike. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sorrow, mourning the loss of the legendary actor-director. Taking to his X handle, he tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and film-maker Manoj Kumar ji.

He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj ji’s works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

IANS

