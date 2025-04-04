Cong MP calls Waqf Bill an ‘attack on Constitution,’ vows to approach Apex court

New Delhi, April 4: Congress MP Imran Masood has strongly criticised the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it a direct attack on the Constitution. Speaking to IANS, Masood said, “This is an attack on the Constitution. Had they achieved a 400-seat majority, they would have changed the Constitution. Now, they are gradually making partial changes to it. We will approach the Supreme Court against this Bill.”

Masood expressed concerns about the Bill’s implications on equality and religious freedom. “This completely undermines the Right to Equality guaranteed in the Constitution. It infringes upon our religious freedom. This is not a fight for Muslims alone, this is about protecting the Constitution of this country. When they repeatedly say they will change the Constitution, their intentions are clear, they want to run the country according to their own ideology,” he added.

In the early hours of Friday, the Rajya Sabha approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with a majority of 128 votes against 95, following a heated debate. The Bill had been passed in the Lok Sabha just a day earlier, after nearly 12 hours of intense discussions.

The Congress MP also criticised the ruling government for its approach to democracy and governance. “In a democracy, you don’t crush the voices of those who disagree with you. But they’ve done just that, trampling on the core principles of the Constitution. We will fight this battle in court,” Masood declared.

Masood also pointed out that the Bill does not offer any welfare provisions for poor Muslims or women, stating, “Nowhere in this entire law is there any mention of welfare for poor Muslims, women, or their empowerment. This law does nothing for the marginalized. Instead, it targets madrasas, which are places where orphaned and impoverished children receive education. You are locking them up and denying their right to education.”

Additionally, he criticised the government’s cuts to scholarships and funding for Muslim institutions like Aligarh Muslim University, saying, “The government has slashed funds for Aligarh Muslim University, a prestigious institution. They are determined to destroy it. They’ve also stopped scholarships for Muslim children, particularly those from Pasmanda and backward communities. These are the people who benefit the most from such schemes.” Masood stressed that the battle is not just about Muslims, but about defending the Constitution for all citizens.

“This is not just about Muslims. This is about the Constitution of India. Today, the attack is on Muslims, but tomorrow, it could be on others. We will go to the Supreme Court, as it is the custodian of the Constitution,” he said.

IANS