Saturday, April 5, 2025
MEGHALAYA

All-party committee to consult stakeholders on railway projects

Hynniewtrep land will burn if govt brings rlys, pressure groups warn

SHILLONG, April 4: The all-party committee headed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, to discuss railway connectivity in Meghalaya, will solicit the views and opinions from all concerned stakeholders, Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh said on Friday. The first meeting of the committee is expected by the end of April.
Lyngdoh stated that the committee aims to provide a platform for diverse views on railways, including those who are opposed, pro, or neutral. The government will invite pressure groups, organizations, Dorbar Shnong, MLAs, and MDCs to discuss the proposed railway projects, he said.
Meanwhile, several pressure groups including the KSU, FKJGP, JSU, and HNYF, on Friday reaffirmed their opposition to the introduction of railways in Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills, the constituency of UDP Cabinet Minister Kyrmen Shylla during the Khasi Awakening Day.
The pressure group leaders, including KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar, HNYF president Sadon Blah, and FKJGP vice president Kitborlang Nongphlang warned that if the government brings railway into the Jaintia Hills region, the entire Hynniewtrep region will burn. In their addresses, the leaders of the pressure groups vehemently opposed the railway project in the absence of strong legislation to protect the indigenous population.
The pressure group leaders joined in their opposition to the railway project and made their position known.
Shylla had previously said that locals should make the decision about the railway and “outsiders” should not get involved.
They argued that the introduction of the railway would be a serious threat to the indigenous community and that laws protecting the community should be put in place.
The KSU organised a public rally prior to the gathering, which began at Madan Dkhih and ended at the statue of Kiang Nangbah in Khliehriat.

HYC threatens to block NEIGRIHMS recruitment
My suspension from VPP was ‘premeditated’, says Adelbert

