HYC threatens to block NEIGRIHMS recruitment

SHILLONG, April 4: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Friday announced that it will not allow NEIGRIHMS to proceed with its recruitment process to fill nursing positions if it fails to follow the 80:20 female-to-male ratio.

After meeting NEIGRIHMS Director Prof Nalin Mehta and other officials of the institute, HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem told reporters the director had assured them they would reach out to the ministry concerned again to implement the 80:20 female-to-male ratio which is currently absent in NEIGRIHMS’s recruitment rules.

According to him, NEIGRIHMS will need to amend the recruitment rules if it has to implement the 80:20 female-to-male ratio.

Synrem said they will wait as the deadline for candidates to submit applications for the nursing positions is April 20. He said they will watch if Prof Mehta takes up the issue with the ministry.

“We hope the director will give his feedback on the matter at the earliest,” he said.

Synrem noted that NEIGRIHMS had promised to establish examination centres within Meghalaya for local candidates. According to him, HLL, which is the recruiting agency, is recognised by the Centre.

He said the main purpose of keeping the examination centres in the state is to provide an opportunity to the local candidates to participate in the recruitment process.

He said they asked NEIGRIHMS to implement 44% reservation for ST candidates as per the OM of the Ministry of Personnel, and the institute has taken some steps in this regard.

Synrem said the purpose is to ensure more employment opportunities for the locals in NEIGRIHMS. He said the HYC is also looking to ensure that the local youth are given preference in all central institutes, whether it is NEHU or Central Agricultural College at Umiam.

According to him, the local youth should be given preference since the government allocated land to these central institutes to set up their bases in the state.