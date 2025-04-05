FIR against HYC leaders over bid to shut NEIGRIHMS Director’s office

SHILLONG, April 4: Police on Friday registered a suo motu FIR at Rynjah police station against five top leaders of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) for attempting to forcibly shut down the Director’s Administrative Block at NEIGRIHMS.

The five HYC leaders against whom the FIR has been registered are Roy Kupar Synrem (president), Donboklang Kharlyngdoh (vice president), Rhembor G Saibon (general secretary), Issac W Basaiawmoit (secretary), and Enlang Sawian (education secretary).

Police filed the suo motu FIR against the five HYC leaders under various sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The HYC leaders were picked up by the police when they were exiting the NEIGRIHMS premises following their failed meeting with Director, Nalin Mehta.

After examining them and recording their statements, all five leaders were released by the police.

In connection with the case, police have instructed HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem and others to appear in person at the Mawdiangdiang outpost as and when required.

Earlier on Friday, the HYC held a protest at NEIGRIHMS with the intention of locking the Director’s office as he failed to give a satisfactory reply on the steps taken to address their four-point demands within seven days. The deadline had expired on Thursday.

Led by Synrem, the members of HYC attempted to forcibly enter the Director’s office leading to a confrontation with the security personnel. They asked Prof Mehta to come out of his office and hold discussions with them outside.

As he came out, they shut the Director’s Administrative Block. Synrem told the Director they would not leave the campus until they receive a written response on their demands.

The HYC accused the NEIGRIHMS Director of violating the ST reservation policies, claiming that only two out of 107 vacancies for Nursing Officer positions were reserved for ST candidates, instead of the required 7.5% reservation (eight seats).

When contacted, the NEIGRIHMS Director refused to comment on the incident.