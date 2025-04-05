Saturday, April 5, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NEHU teachers, non-teaching staff ask pro VCs to quit posts

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 4: The NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) and the NEHU Non-teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA) have expressed their deep concern about the absence of Vice Chancellor, Prabha Shankar Shukla since March 6, 2025.
The two associations argue that the appointments of the Pro Vice-Chancellors for the Shillong and Tura campuses based on notifications issued by the Assistant Register, Planning and also by Registrar, Omkar Singh are unacceptable, as the Executive Council meeting had no quorum.
They also claim that the VC who was absent from the NEHU headquarters in Shillong did not follow proper procedures as laid down under the NEHU Statute.
“The letter issued by Omkar Singh, who has been on leave since November 3 last year, is invalid and made null and void by the Vice Chancellor (Acting) on November 23, 2024,” the NEHUTA and NEHUNSA said, while strongly condemning the appointment and joining of Prof SM Sungoh in Shillong and Prof Fameline K Marak in Tura campuses as illegitimate actions of Prof Shukla.
Both Prof Sungoh and Prof Marak had rejected these appointments in November 2024.
The NEHUTA and NEHUNSA also stated that the inquiry committee’s report on Prof Shukla’s conduct has not been made public by the Union Ministry of Education, and therefore, he has not been exonerated from serious charges against him.
They said they did not recognize the illegitimate appointments of the Pro VCs in Shillong and Tura campuses of NEHU, which violate provisions under the NEHU Act & Statutes and Govt. of India rules and procedures.
In light of these facts, the NEHUTA and NEHUNSA requested Prof Sungoh and Prof Marak to immediately tender their resignations from the illegitimate posts of Pro VCs in both Shillong and Tura campuses of NEHU.

Man gets 25 yrs in jail for minor daughter’s rape
FIR against HYC leaders over bid to shut NEIGRIHMS Director’s office

