Man gets 25 yrs in jail for minor daughter’s rape

Shillong, April 4: A Special POCSO Court in East Khasi Hills on Friday sentenced one Androdsing Mawthoh to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 for sexual assault of his minor daughter (then aged around 4-5 years) in 2016-17.

The court also imposed 20 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 30,000 under Section 4 of the POCSO Act for the offences.

Further, the court sentenced the convict to 3 years and another 7 years imprisonment for related offences, with all sentences to run concurrently.

The FIR was registered at Madanrting police station and investigation was done by WPSI K Kumari.

The case was conducted by Special Public Prosecutor, Eva Rynjah.