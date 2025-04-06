High pass percentage triggers applause, critical questions

Our Bureau

SHILLONG, April 5: Meghalaya’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) pass percentage jumped from 55.80% in 2023 to 87.10% in 2024, triggering both applause and critical questions.

Education officials and observers attributed the phenomenal 31.3% leap to a confluence of targeted academic interventions.

One of interventions is the rollout of Chief Minister’s Impact Guidebooks. Distributed to students across the state, these structured and syllabus-aligned materials helped simplify preparation and reduce exam anxiety—particularly in government and rural schools.

When compared to the rest of India, Meghalaya’s leap stands virtually unmatched. Bihar, often cited for its educational turnaround, improved from a 50.12% pass rate in 2017 to 82.91% in 2024—a 32.79% increase achieved over seven years.

Andhra Pradesh moved from 73% in 2022 to 86.69% in 2024, showing a steady but comparatively modest gain of 13%. Gujarat and Assam saw improvements of 6.49% and 15.5% respectively, from 2022 to 2023. No other state, however, has registered a gain as sharp, sudden and quick as that of Meghalaya.

This, however, demands a close scrutiny to ensure the gains reflect real academic improvement rather than just exam performance enhancements. Still, the results point to a system that has found a formula for success—at least for now.

Should the Education department continue using the CM IMPACT guidebook merely to improve pass percentages, or the approach should be re-evaluated considering its potential long-term effects on students in higher education.

The Shillong Times reached out to several educationists and school authorities to get their views.

Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma said the initiative resulted in a record pass percentage of 87.10, marking a significant transformation in the state’s education sector.

He attributed the success to various initiatives by the state government, including the introduction of NCERT textbooks, adoption of CBSE and countrywide question patterns, and the hard work of teachers, students, and officials.

The SSLC question paper was unique from the rest of the country, but the content and syllabus remained the same, he said.

The CM impact programme aimed at providing trained teachers and supplementary classes was well-received by both teachers and students.

Sangma denied that simplifying the exams had diluted the results, stating that the standard has never been compromised and the state will scale even higher.

He also highlighted the success of rural, semi-urban schools, stating that qualified teachers from all districts were second to none. The government will soon issue a uniform academic calendar, providing admission opportunities for supplementary students.

However, not all were in consonance with the minister.

Dr Rinku Bhattacharjee, former principal of Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School, said the high pass percentage is not going to be enough since it does not prepare students adequately for higher studies.

“Students will face more academic pressure in Classes XI and XII by relying on a guidebook that provides ready-made questions and answers,” she said, emphasising the importance of encouraging students to think critically and write answers based on their understanding of the textbook material.

She also stressed the need to have a more robust curriculum that challenges brighter students while acknowledging that about 50% of students are first-generation learners who may not receive academic support at home.

“We are not truly helping our students if we only focus on increasing the pass percentage,” she added.

Sister Alvidra Pyngrope, Principal of Auxilium Lumjingshai Mawroh School in Markasa, echoed similar views, stating that over-reliance on the guidebook could lead students to become dependent and may hamper their academic development.

“Brighter students are likely to suffer under this system. It is important to understand that students have varying abilities. The guidebook mainly caters to those looking to simply pass the exams,” Sister Pyngrope said.

She acknowledged that the guidebook has benefited students in remote areas and may help reduce dropout rates after Class 10. However, she warned that students aiming for academic excellence could be negatively impacted.

“There is a need to enrich the curriculum to better prepare students for higher education, especially now that students must sit for CUET to gain college admission. It is essential to set more rigorous and challenging questions,” Sister Pyngrope said.

Malki Presbyterian Secondary School (MPSS) principal Pynkhrawbok Nongneng expressed disappointment that many students are now relying solely on the guidebook for exam preparation.

Stating that this trend is worrying, he observed that most students have stopped studying their textbooks because they know the board exam questions would come from the guidebook.

He called for going back to the old system by laying emphasis on textbook learning and overall comprehension. “We must prioritise quality education and not focus only on increasing pass percentages,” he stressed.

Nongneng also highlighted logistical issues, noting that the guidebook was not made available at the beginning of the academic year. “We had no clarity initially despite MBoSE stating that exam questions would be based on the guidebook,” he said.

The MPSS principal said his school never received physical copies of the guidebook and they had to rely on downloaded versions.

Evanshan Nongrum of Sacred Boys’ Higher Secondary School, who secured the second position in this year’s SSLC examination, believes that the guidebook is designed to help students pass, but not necessarily to top the examination.

Evanshan shared that he did not rely heavily on the guidebook and used it only occasionally.

“I mostly depended on the lessons and guidance provided by my teachers, as my goal was to perform well in the exams. To top the examination, one also needs to work hard with determination and focus,” he said.

St Margaret’s Higher Secondary School principal, Sister Maria A Thapa has a different take. She attributed the success—particularly of students from rural areas—to the CM Impact Guidebook, an initiative by the state government aimed at academic support and exam readiness.

According to her, this guidebook has been a great support, especially for students in rural areas. “It has helped improve pass percentage and overall performance in this year’s matric exam,” she said.

A press statement from MBoSE said the exceptional results this year can be attributed to the dedication of students, revised question pattern and the introduction of the CM IMPACT Guidebook.

The statement further stated that this guidebook has proven invaluable, especially for students without access to quality notes for preparation and revision.