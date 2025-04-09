22 colleges seek affiliation with state university

SHILLONG, April 8: As many as 22 colleges across Meghalaya have expressed their intent to affiliate with the newly established Captain Williamson Sangma State University. Most of these institutions are based in the Garo Hills region, reflecting strong regional participation.

There are approximately 70 colleges in the state. Prominent colleges which have sought affiliation include Williamnagar Government College, Tura Christian College, Capt. Williamson Sangma Memorial Government College in Baghmara, Mason Phillips Academy in Tura, PASF Abong Noga College (Tura), Ampati Degree College, Miriam Russel Women’s College (Tura), Rongjeng Model Degree College, Acheng Rangmanpa College (Mahendraganj), Durama College (Tura), Ramsang College (Williamnagar), and Tikrikilla College.

Other colleges including Bhaitbari Science College, Kazi and Zaman College (New Bhaitbari), College of Teacher Education (Tura), and Jaintia Eastern College (Khliehriat) have also come forward to seek affiliation.

Some Shillong-based institutions have also opted in, including Bissau College, Mawlai Presbyterian College, Iakyntiew College, Jingshai College, and Sohra Government College. Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, Sohra, is also on the list.

Currently, the Shillong campus of Captain Williamson Sangma State University is functioning out of the DERT Annexe in Malki.

It may be mentioned that students from colleges affiliated with the Captain Williamson Sangma State University will not be required to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for pursuing their undergraduate studies.