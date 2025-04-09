Wednesday, April 9, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Delivery man attacked, injured in city

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 8: A delivery man was allegedly attacked by an unidentified assailant with sharp weapons while returning to his vehicle after delivering goods in the Lower Mawprem area of the city on Monday night.
The victim, Gauri Shankar Sah, a resident of Upper Mawprem, filed an attempt to murder case at Lumdiengjri police station.
According to the FIR filed by Sah, the attack occurred around 8 pm on Monday. After completing a delivery, he approached his vehicle (ML05 N 4587) when an unidentified person suddenly assaulted him.
“I was trying to start my vehicle when someone came and started hitting me with a sharp object. I ran to save my life, but unfortunately sustained serious injuries to my head,” Sah stated in his complaint.

