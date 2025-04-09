Wednesday, April 9, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Adelbert bats for reservation policy based on population data

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, April 8: Suspended VPP MLA from North Shillong, Adelbert Nongrum, has clarified that his recent remarks were aimed at questioning why the VPP, in its submission to the Expert Committee, limited its suggestions solely to job reservation.
In his clarification, Nongrum asked the party, “What about academic reservation and the roster system?”
Recollecting the Assembly Budget Session of 2022, he said he had moved a Private Members’ Resolution to review and revamp the outdated State Reservation Policy.
He reiterated that he had consistently and clearly advocated for a reservation policy that is based strictly on population demographics.

Previous article
Tobacco kills 8,000 in Meghalaya every year
Next article
M’laya children craft bamboo rollercoaster; video goes viral

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tura cenotaph row: Govt to hold talks with all stakeholders

SHILLONG, April 8: Facing a barrage of attacks over the unceremonious demolition of a World War I Cenotaph...
MEGHALAYA

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo visits Chenga Benga Temple; gets justice pleas

Ampati, April 8: Priyank Kanoongo, Member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited the Chenga Benga Temple,...
MEGHALAYA

No lithium reserves found in Meghalaya: GSI Director

GSI has identified several mineral-rich blocks in Meghalaya and handed over at least 20 of them to...
MEGHALAYA

Workshop on geospatial training on GIS, remote sensing

SHILLONG, April 8: A workshop on “Mobile Campus-Based Geospatial Training Programme on GIS and Remote Sensing” was held...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tura cenotaph row: Govt to hold talks with all stakeholders

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 8: Facing a barrage of attacks over...

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo visits Chenga Benga Temple; gets justice pleas

MEGHALAYA 0
Ampati, April 8: Priyank Kanoongo, Member of the National...

No lithium reserves found in Meghalaya: GSI Director

MEGHALAYA 0
GSI has identified several mineral-rich blocks in Meghalaya...
Load more

Popular news

Tura cenotaph row: Govt to hold talks with all stakeholders

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 8: Facing a barrage of attacks over...

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo visits Chenga Benga Temple; gets justice pleas

MEGHALAYA 0
Ampati, April 8: Priyank Kanoongo, Member of the National...

No lithium reserves found in Meghalaya: GSI Director

MEGHALAYA 0
GSI has identified several mineral-rich blocks in Meghalaya...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge