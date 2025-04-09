Adelbert bats for reservation policy based on population data

SHILLONG, April 8: Suspended VPP MLA from North Shillong, Adelbert Nongrum, has clarified that his recent remarks were aimed at questioning why the VPP, in its submission to the Expert Committee, limited its suggestions solely to job reservation.

In his clarification, Nongrum asked the party, “What about academic reservation and the roster system?”

Recollecting the Assembly Budget Session of 2022, he said he had moved a Private Members’ Resolution to review and revamp the outdated State Reservation Policy.

He reiterated that he had consistently and clearly advocated for a reservation policy that is based strictly on population demographics.