Great Minds on India gets Punjabi edition

SHILLONG, April 8: The Punjabi edition of the book Great Minds on India, authored by Meghalaya-based research scholar, Salil Gewali, was officially launched in Patiala by renowned poet and writer Jaswant Singh Zafar, who also serves as the Director of the Language department, Government of Punjab.

The launch event, held with great enthusiasm, was attended by several prominent literary figures and scholars from across Punjab. The English-to-Punjabi translation was meticulously carried out by Aalok Chawla, Assistant Director of the Language Department.

Great Minds on India, originally compiled and authored by Gewali, has already been translated into fifteen languages, including German, Arabic, and Urdu. The book has earned accolades from distinguished intellectuals and scholars, particularly in Arabic-speaking countries.

Praising the work, Zafar said, “This book is extraordinary — deeply rooted in Indian wisdom and enriched with insights celebrated by some of the world’s most respected thinkers. Yet, sadly, this treasure remains unknown to many in our own country. I am truly honoured to be part of the launch of its Punjabi edition.”

In his address, Aalok Chawla emphasised how the book brings together the admiration expressed by global icons such as Albert Einstein, TS Eliot, Arthur Schopenhauer, Werner Heisenberg, Friedrich Hegel, Carl Jung, Queen Frederica of Greece, and Henry David Thoreau for India’s ancient intellectual and cultural heritage. These luminaries recognised the profound contributions of Indian civilisation to literature, science, philosophy, and the arts.