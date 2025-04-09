Tobacco kills 8,000 in Meghalaya every year

SHILLONG, April 8: In an alarming revelation, 8000 people in Meghalaya lose their lives annually to tobacco-related illnesses.

In line with the observance of World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) on May 31, the WNTD’25 Campaign was launched with a powerful theme — ‘Tobacco! Business of Death’ aligned with this year’s theme ‘Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products.’

Speaking at the launch of the campaign in Meghalaya, State Nodal Officer, National Tobacco Control Programme, Dr Nabaneeta D Mawrie, lamented that with nearly half of adults aged 15 and above in Meghalaya using tobacco, the state loses nearly 8,000 lives annually to tobacco-related illnesses.

The WNTD’25 campaign, launched in the state, calls upon educational institutions to take decisive action through two key initiatives — rallies and signature campaigns.

This is an extension of the Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) programme, which began in March 2021 in schools and expanded to colleges in September 2023 in collaboration with the Sambandh Health Foundation.

Jennyfer J Synrem from the Department of Education said that last year, over 7,000 schools in Meghalaya rallied together for WNTD’24, gathering an incredible 43 lakh signatures.

More than 5 lakh students boldly voiced their stand against tobacco.

“For WNTD’25, we are calling on schools to once again lead from the front. Together, let’s build a tobacco-free Meghalaya. Let’s protect our children, our families, and the future of our beautiful state.” Synrem said

Commenting on the district-level efforts, the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills District , Shivansh Awasthi urged people to join hands in raising awareness through initiatives like WNTD, and work together for a healthier tomorrow by embracing collective behavioural change.”

Over the past three years, more than 8,000 schools and 5 lakh students have been actively participating in WNTD, organising rallies and signature drives to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco.

In 2025, the campaign will be run across schools and colleges during April and May 2025.