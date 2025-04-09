Amidst criticism, govt justifies use of CM IMPACT guidebooks

CM describes record pass percentage in SSLC exams as ‘one of the most fulfilling moments’ of his tenure

SHILLONG, April 8: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday stoutly defended the CM IMPACT guidebooks initiative of his government, while refusing to comment on the negative criticism surrounding this year’s SSLC results. He described the record pass percentage in the SSLC examinations as “one of the most fulfilling moments” of his tenure.

Reacting to concerns over the guidebooks and the sudden improvement in results, Sangma said the government’s focus had always been on addressing systemic gaps, particularly in rural areas where students often struggle to prepare for exams.

“The results have been something that I have been very, very concerned about for a long time,” he said, noting that reforms were needed from the lower primary level onwards.

Among the interventions, he cited teachers’ training and targeted student support in underperforming districts.

Defending the guidebooks, the CM said they were based on a tested approach used in competitive exams like the civil services, IIT, IIM, NEET, and GMAT, where students study from previous question formats. “We decided to give a question format to students so they could understand and relate to the questions better,” he explained.

Calling the outcome deeply personal, Sangma shared that he told his wife and friends the result was among the most fulfilling he had seen in the past seven to eight years. “Imagine a child in Class 10 failing — that could be the beginning of the end of their dreams,” he said. “It used to really bother me.”

To those criticising the guidebooks, he said, “I have no comments on what people want to say negatively. I look at it from that child’s perspective, and I’m happy we’ve made a difference.”

He clarified that the guidebooks were only meant to help structure preparation. “These booklets are not going to make them IAS officers. They have to work hard,” he said, adding that success ultimately belongs to the students. “Even if the booklets are there, it doesn’t mean you’ll automatically learn everything.”

While congratulating students, he urged those who didn’t make it not to give up. “This is not the end. Keep working hard.”

Sangma acknowledged the rising demand for higher secondary education, saying the government had already begun talks with government, private, and aided schools to expand capacity and introduce more courses.

He also advised students to be practical during admissions. “We all want to be in premier institutes, but there won’t be space for everyone. Be flexible. Look for multiple options, don’t discontinue your studies.”

Commissioner Secretary of Education, Vijay Mantri also defended the initiative, calling it a “comprehensive preparation tool” designed to support students in mastering core concepts effectively.

He said the CM IMPACT guidebooks were developed by a team of 120 teachers from across the state, and underwent two to three rounds of review before being rolled out.

“It is not just a textbook—it is a structured guide that helps students understand how to study,” the officer said, responding to concerns that the guidebooks oversimplified the syllabus.

Clarifying further, he said the guidebooks focused only on essential information that students need to retain, thus reducing cognitive overload and helping them concentrate on key learning outcomes. “The idea is not to lower standards, but to build confidence and equip students with the motivation to continue performing well, even in Classes 11 and 12,” he added.

One of the major shifts this year was a change in the question pattern, including the addition of 30 MCQs, which, according to him, played a significant role in helping students score better. In response to allegations that the guidebooks encourage rote learning and is inadequate for higher studies, he said that plans are already in motion to align future editions of the guidebooks with national-level entrance exams such as NEET, JEE, and CUET. “We are not changing the curriculum, but modifying the syllabus to create synergy between board and competitive exam preparations,” he added. “This way, students don’t have to rely on expensive coaching centres.”

Additionally, teachers were provided with a separate manual on how to teach the material, ensuring that classroom instruction complemented the new approach, he said.

The official was optimistic that the upcoming supplementary examinations will further improve the SSLC pass percentage.

It may be added that the VPP has demanded trashing of the guidebooks, making it clear that it would adversely impact quality education in Meghalaya.

The party wondered if a high pass percentage was enough and if the high pass percentage would translate into higher learning outcomes, a thought shared by prominent academicians of the state.