Wednesday, April 9, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NEIGRIHMS ruckus: CM vows action against group

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, April 8: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday promised that the government will initiate action in connection with the recent incident of disruption of operations at NEIGRIHMS.
He said the police have taken note of the incident and a case has been registered. The police are taking steps as per law and action will be initiated against the perpetrators based on evidence, he said.
“From any point of view, this is unacceptable,” Sangma said referring to the locking of NEIGRIHMS director’s office by the Hynniewtrep Youth Council in protest against non-fulfilment of its demands.
He said even during wars, armed forces have an unwritten code of not touching hospitals.
“The operations of hospital were kind of interfered with. Whatever the reasons may be, at the end of the day, if you do something like that, it is the people and the patients who suffer,” he said.
Stating that this is not the way to address issues, he said the state government, the central government and the institute never closed their doors for any discussion on any issues.
“We proved it and showed it in the past and we will continue to engage in the future. There is no instance where the functioning of a hospital was disturbed,” Sangma said.
“If there are concerns, then there are ways to discuss and address them but stopping the operations of a hospital is not one of them,” he added.
‘Working on NEHU solution’
Speaking about the ongoing imbroglio in the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) over the demand for Vice Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla’s removal, Sangma said the government is indirectly engaging at various levels to find a solution.
“There are issues from both sides. We have tried to understand those and reach out to stakeholders, directly or through somebody in the system, to see how we can resolve the issues for smooth functioning of NEHU,” the chief minister said.
Pointing out that NEHU is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education and the state government is not the competent authority in matters relating to the varsity, he said, “Appointment of the Chancellor is done at the President’s level. Therefore, there are complications and it is difficult for us to intervene…”
“…but we are engaging. We are talking to people. I have personally gone to meet the students,” he said, reminding that when he tried to engage with the students, some of them took it otherwise.
“My purpose was engagement. I am engaging with certain staff and faculty members, unofficially and informally,” Sangma said, adding, “Other political leaders as well as bureaucrats are also engaging. So, we are finding a way. We’re trying to see how we can bring the different stakeholders together to resolve this issue.”
He also said that he is engaging with the central government and talking to the Union Education Minister, updating him regularly about the developments and requesting him to try and find a solution.

Previous article
Amidst criticism, govt justifies use of CM IMPACT guidebooks
Next article
Hungarian tourist missing from Sohra area since March 29

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Govt asks search committee to finalise names for Lokayukta

SHILLONG, April 8: The state government has asked the Search Committee to submit the list of names for...
MEGHALAYA

State to provide free power and petrol to ex-judges

SHILLONG, April 8: The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to provide post-retirement benefits including free electricity...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya on Bharat Gaurav train circuit, albeit by road

From CK Nayak New Delhi, April 8: Shillong may have missed railway connectivity due to opposition from some pressure...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya’s first digital lottery faces legal trouble

SHILLONG, April 8: EasyLottery, the first fully digital lottery introduced in Meghalaya in 2024, has encountered a legal...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt asks search committee to finalise names for Lokayukta

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 8: The state government has asked the...

State to provide free power and petrol to ex-judges

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 8: The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved...

Meghalaya on Bharat Gaurav train circuit, albeit by road

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak New Delhi, April 8: Shillong may have...
Load more

Popular news

Govt asks search committee to finalise names for Lokayukta

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 8: The state government has asked the...

State to provide free power and petrol to ex-judges

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 8: The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved...

Meghalaya on Bharat Gaurav train circuit, albeit by road

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak New Delhi, April 8: Shillong may have...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge